This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 16 - Sept. 18
The Big E, New England's largest agricultural fair, runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 this year at the Eastern States Exposition. Guests can enjoy delicacies like waffle-topped milkshakes and triple-decker grilled cheeses. More information on the Big E here. Two Roads Ok2berfest. Stratford. The 9th annual Two Roads Ok2berfest...
News 12
Guide: Get a good scare at these Connecticut Haunted Houses
Find out if you are brave enough to go through some of Connecticut’s spookiest haunted houses. Please check with the location before heading out as dates are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. The Dark Manor Haunted House. 25 Main...
Legendary Connecticut Promoter Jim Koplik Calls Woodstock ’99 ‘Horror Show’
Jim Koplik is a legendary concert promoter, and a household name in CT. Koplik has produced shows for the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, and everyone in between. Koplik is currently promoting his Sound on Sound music festival coming to Bridgeport, CT on September 24 and 25 of 2022. Our colleague Large Dave pulled a few strings and asked Koplik to join the Ethan and Lou Show on I-95, and he obliged on Thursday (9/14/22).
The Stink of Hollywood Temporarily Closes Connecticut Movie Theater
Have you noticed the supply chain issues in big-screen movies? Damn, there's stinker after stinker coming out of Hollywood. So much so, an independently-owned movie theater here in Connecticut is temporarily shutting down. Independent business owners not only need our patronage, they need their supplying industry to come through with...
Register Citizen
Stamford Downtown plans WineFest on Bedford; CT Ballet holds 'Nutcracker' auditions in Stamford
Stamford Downtown Special Services District is hosting a wine festival in Latham Park in October. WineFest on Bedford, set from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8, features wine from more than 35 wineries and includes wine sampling, lawn games and live music with the Joe Corsello Quartet — fronted by Stamford's own Joe Corsello. Attendees must be 21 and older. Proper ID will be required for admission — a valid and current motor vehicle operator's license, current Passport or Global ID along with another form of photo ID, or an identity card issued by the state Department of Transportation. No pets or children younger than 21.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
News 12
Road Trip: Glow Wild Lantern Festival lights up the night at Beardsley Zoo
The Glow Wild Lantern Festival will light up the night at the Beardsley Zoo starting Sept. 15. In this week's Road Trip Close to Home, News 12 photojournalist Lori Golias takes us for a sneak peek at the larger-than-life, magical experience.
Yale Daily News
College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut
Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
The Big E 2022 Eater’s Guide: What foods to eat and where to get it (Maps)
Abandon all diet plans, ye who enter here: The Big E Eater’s Guide is here for fair-goers who want to know exactly where they can find all the crazy foods and best things to eat this year as they navigate the fairgrounds in West Springfield from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 2.
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
Register Citizen
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
New Britain hosts ‘Beehive Bridge Festival’
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Downtown New Britain was buzzing with activity Friday night for the city’s third annual Beehive Bridge Festival! It marks the anniversary of the main street overpass known for its enormous, gold and orange honeycomb pattern. The event had live music food trucks and local beer. If you were ever wondering […]
wiltonbulletin.com
16 places to get apple cider donuts around Connecticut
It's one of fall's greatest pleasures: an apple cider donut, flecked with cinnamon and sugar, preferably fresh and hot right out of the fryer. Here's a list of Connecticut orchards, donut shops and cider mills where you can enjoy this autumn favorite. March Farm. Bethlehem. March was named tops in...
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
Adam Sandler Mohegan Sun stand-up show rescheduled
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superstar comedian Adam Sandler’s upcoming show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled. While the show was originally set to take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, it will now take place over a week earlier on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m., the venue said. The Uncasville show […]
Eyewitness News
2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
americanhistorycentral.com
Connecticut Colony Facts
Connecticut was officially founded in 1636 when a group of Puritans, led by Thomas Hooker, left Massachusetts and established a settlement at present-day Hartford. Two years later, in 1638, another colony was established — New Haven Colony. In 1645, the towns of Hartford, Windsor, and Wethersfield united to form the River Colony. In 1643, both colonies joined the New England Confederation. In 1662, the River Colony received a charter from King Charles II, which named it the Colony of Connecticut. Two years later, in 1664, New Haven merged with Connecticut.
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway
Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
Register Citizen
Where to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you're looking to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Connecticut is a key spot to enjoy the "holiday." Maybe you've heard of a little historical gem in New Haven named Louis Lunch?. These are Connecticut's best burgers of 2022, as...
