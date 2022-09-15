ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 16 - Sept. 18

The Big E, New England's largest agricultural fair, runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 this year at the Eastern States Exposition. Guests can enjoy delicacies like waffle-topped milkshakes and triple-decker grilled cheeses. More information on the Big E here. Two Roads Ok2berfest. Stratford. The 9th annual Two Roads Ok2berfest...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Guide: Get a good scare at these Connecticut Haunted Houses

Find out if you are brave enough to go through some of Connecticut’s spookiest haunted houses. Please check with the location before heading out as dates are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. The Dark Manor Haunted House. 25 Main...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Legendary Connecticut Promoter Jim Koplik Calls Woodstock ’99 ‘Horror Show’

Jim Koplik is a legendary concert promoter, and a household name in CT. Koplik has produced shows for the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, and everyone in between. Koplik is currently promoting his Sound on Sound music festival coming to Bridgeport, CT on September 24 and 25 of 2022. Our colleague Large Dave pulled a few strings and asked Koplik to join the Ethan and Lou Show on I-95, and he obliged on Thursday (9/14/22).
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford Downtown plans WineFest on Bedford; CT Ballet holds 'Nutcracker' auditions in Stamford

Stamford Downtown Special Services District is hosting a wine festival in Latham Park in October. WineFest on Bedford, set from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8, features wine from more than 35 wineries and includes wine sampling, lawn games and live music with the Joe Corsello Quartet — fronted by Stamford's own Joe Corsello. Attendees must be 21 and older. Proper ID will be required for admission — a valid and current motor vehicle operator's license, current Passport or Global ID along with another form of photo ID, or an identity card issued by the state Department of Transportation. No pets or children younger than 21.
STAMFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut

Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list

Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

New Britain hosts ‘Beehive Bridge Festival’

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Downtown New Britain was buzzing with activity Friday night for the city’s third annual Beehive Bridge Festival! It marks the anniversary of the main street overpass known for its enormous, gold and orange honeycomb pattern. The event had live music food trucks and local beer. If you were ever wondering […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

16 places to get apple cider donuts around Connecticut

It's one of fall's greatest pleasures: an apple cider donut, flecked with cinnamon and sugar, preferably fresh and hot right out of the fryer. Here's a list of Connecticut orchards, donut shops and cider mills where you can enjoy this autumn favorite. March Farm. Bethlehem. March was named tops in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’

Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Adam Sandler Mohegan Sun stand-up show rescheduled

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superstar comedian Adam Sandler’s upcoming show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled. While the show was originally set to take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, it will now take place over a week earlier on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m., the venue said. The Uncasville show […]
MONTVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT

(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
WATERFORD, CT
americanhistorycentral.com

Connecticut Colony Facts

Connecticut was officially founded in 1636 when a group of Puritans, led by Thomas Hooker, left Massachusetts and established a settlement at present-day Hartford. Two years later, in 1638, another colony was established — New Haven Colony. In 1645, the towns of Hartford, Windsor, and Wethersfield united to form the River Colony. In 1643, both colonies joined the New England Confederation. In 1662, the River Colony received a charter from King Charles II, which named it the Colony of Connecticut. Two years later, in 1664, New Haven merged with Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway

Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Register Citizen

Where to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you're looking to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Connecticut is a key spot to enjoy the "holiday." Maybe you've heard of a little historical gem in New Haven named Louis Lunch?. These are Connecticut's best burgers of 2022, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE

