ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Kanawha City murder case goes to grand jury

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPYs7_0hx6UZkz00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A grand jury will hear a case for a man charged with murder in Kanawha County.

In Kanawha County Magistrate Court today, Thursday, Sept. 15, Magistrate Pete Lopez found enough evidence to turn over the case against Vestal Harper to a grand jury.

Man facing murder charge after woman fatally shot in Kanawha City

Harper is accused of 1st-degree murder in the shooting death of 72-year-old Nancy Belcher. The shooting happened around 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road in the Kanawha City area.

Witnesses tell 13 News many people were out and about at the time, on typical evening walks or cutting grass, when the shooting took place, and some neighbors said they heard the gunshots.

When officers first arrived on scene, they found the suspect, identified as Vestal Fredrick Harper, 76, leaving in a vehicle. He was quickly stopped and detained by officers.

Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City

According to the CPD, while some of the responding officers detained the suspect, additional officers found Belcher had been shot multiple times. She died at the scene, officers say.

Harper was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree murder. He is currently in the South Central Regional Jail without bond.

If found guilty, Harper could face life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. State Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once with a .22 caliber long gun.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff searching for Cabell stabbing suspect

UPDATE (6:36 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17): The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect accused of stabbing another man in Lesage on Saturday afternoon. Eric Johnson is accused of malicious wounding. The sheriff’s office says Johnson was driving a smoke grey Ford Escape with Mississippi or Minnesota tags. Anyone with information should […]
LESAGE, WV
WSAZ

One injured in Lincoln County shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Lincoln County, West Virginia, according to Lincoln County Emergency Services. Allen Holder, the Lincoln County Emergency Services Director, tells WSAZ the shooting happened in the 300 block of Tom’s Fork Road in the Alum Creek area just before 10:30 a.m.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Citations issued after deer illegally killed

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An individual has been cited with several violations pertaining to an illegal deer kill following a complaint. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police indicate that, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran received a complaint of an illegally killed deer in Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man taken to hospital after Alum Creek shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County Emergency Services Director Allen Holder, a man was shot on the 300 block of Toms Fork Rd. in Alum Creek. Holder says the man walked away from the scene and was driven to the 700 […]
ALUM CREEK, WV
wchstv.com

Man sentenced to up to 380 years after convicted of raping child in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was sentenced to up to 380 years in prison Friday for raping and sexually abusing a child over the course of several years. Brian Barnes, 38, was found guilty of 11 charges, including first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, during a trial in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit in July. He was indicted on 13 counts in September 2020.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Huntington kidnapping abduction case headed to grand jury

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A police detective says a former Ohio schools superintendent charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle had fantasy stories on his computer involving children. News outlets report that Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller testified Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for 59-year-old William...
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Arson investigation underway in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an arson fire set at a home in Raleigh County. According to investigators, the fire happened in the early morning at 510 Bennington road in Cool Ridge. The chief investigator is urging anyone with...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Grand Jury#Violent Crime#Cpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WSAZ

SWAT Team search warrant leads to arrests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people are facing drug charges after the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant Friday morning. Officers served the search warrant in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in the city’s east end. Five people were inside the home, four of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Charleston Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Caila Vance, 27, of Charleston was sentenced today to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Vance sold more than 100 grams...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley sees an increase in Fentanyl overdoses

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Fentanyl, the strong synthetic opioid, is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine according to the DEA. It’s causing a major problem in Raleigh County, more specifically the City of Beckley. Paul Seamann, the Director of Jan Care Ambulance said his department is seeing more overdoses. “Our squads are going out on […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Records: Dunbar man accused of attacking firefighter during well-being check

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Dunbar man was charged after attempting to punch a first responder performing a well-being check, court records said. Jarred L. Bridwell, 27, is charged with assault on emergency medical service personnel and obstructing an officer during a well-being check along Leone Lane in Dunbar on Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
DUNBAR, WV
truecrimedaily

West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County Circuit Court Arraignments released

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An extensive list of individuals expected to report to the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment next Friday has been released. The included individuals will be expected to report before either Circuit Court Judge of Fayette County, Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, at 9:00am, or Circuit Judge of Fayette County, Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr. at 1:00pm on September 23, 2022 for arraignment.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy