ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer

EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
1470 WFNT

Open Letter: Millennials, Flint Needs Your Help!

Dear Millennials of Mid-Michigan we need your help. Upon returning to Michigan after 15 years living in various cities around the country (Tulsa, Toledo and Tampa Bay) I've noticed many things have changed for the better. People around every city in Genesee County are making an effort to start new small businesses, establish themselves by living & working in the communities they want to see thrive.
FLINT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

ArtPrize 2022: What to get excited for this year

ArtPrize 2022 runs through Oct. 2 with 18 days of art and tourism featuring a worldwide range of artists, new art styles and interactive opportunities for visitors and an all-new voting system. ArtPrize, popularly known as the world’s largest art competition, brings together artworks hosted at local businesses and organizations,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#Scares#Haunted Houses#The Perry Hotel#The Masonic Temple#The Landmark Inn
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin Patch

The fall season in Michigan always brings beautiful foliage, corn mazes, and plenty of fun attractions. If you're looking for one of the best and biggest pumpkin patches in the entire state, look no further than DeBuck's, a family farm that makes for the perfect fall day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
BELLEVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
lansingcitypulse.com

And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color

FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close

Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
metroparent.com

Animal Shelters in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Are you an animal lover looking to volunteer your time, donate pet items or even foster or adopt an animal? Maybe you want to do this as a family and get the kids involved in something philanthropic that they will enjoy. Here is a list of shelters for animals in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy