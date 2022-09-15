Read full article on original website
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for county music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer
EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
Extremely Rare White 'Spirit Bear' Spotted In Michigan For The First Time
It is a one-in-a-million bear genetically.
Open Letter: Millennials, Flint Needs Your Help!
Dear Millennials of Mid-Michigan we need your help. Upon returning to Michigan after 15 years living in various cities around the country (Tulsa, Toledo and Tampa Bay) I've noticed many things have changed for the better. People around every city in Genesee County are making an effort to start new small businesses, establish themselves by living & working in the communities they want to see thrive.
Take A Look Around This Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park
A place that once held tons of laughter and the sounds of running, screaming, and joy, is now sitting abandoned here in Michigan. Abandoned amusement parks aren't very hard to find, and if you can't find one, you may not be looking hard enough. Look At This Abandoned Michigan Amusement...
Cider mill guide: Where to get donuts, apples this fall in Southeast Michigan
It's mid-way through September, which means cider mill season is in full swing!. Get your fix of cider, donuts, apples, other produce, and even hard ciders, at these Southeast Michigan cider mills. Love a cider mill not listed? Let me know at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Alber Orchard & Cider Mill, Manchester. Apple...
ArtPrize 2022: What to get excited for this year
ArtPrize 2022 runs through Oct. 2 with 18 days of art and tourism featuring a worldwide range of artists, new art styles and interactive opportunities for visitors and an all-new voting system. ArtPrize, popularly known as the world’s largest art competition, brings together artworks hosted at local businesses and organizations,...
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin Patch
The fall season in Michigan always brings beautiful foliage, corn mazes, and plenty of fun attractions. If you're looking for one of the best and biggest pumpkin patches in the entire state, look no further than DeBuck's, a family farm that makes for the perfect fall day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Fall colors in West Michigan: Where to find the best views
Fall is nearly upon us here in west Michigan, which means the leaves will be changing colors before we know it.
And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color
FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close
Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
Animal Shelters in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
Are you an animal lover looking to volunteer your time, donate pet items or even foster or adopt an animal? Maybe you want to do this as a family and get the kids involved in something philanthropic that they will enjoy. Here is a list of shelters for animals in...
See complete ‘don’t miss’ list of Michigan roads to travel for stunning fall color tours
LANSING, MI – Michigan’s fall colors are coming. An annual tradition beloved by both residents and visitors, Michigan in the fall is like a scene out of a painting. It’s such a draw that many people schedule fall road trips, or fall color tours, and there’s no better place to do that on a scenic country road.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
What’s Happening in Michigan This Weekend: Cars, Boats, & More
A partly sunny weekend in the mid-80s in mid-September? That's our forecast. That means it's a perfect weekend to get out and do something in Michigan!. Here are some fun events you'll find happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing. Michigan Irish Music Festival. The Michigan Irish Music Festival...
