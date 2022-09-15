Read full article on original website
Related
N. Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's hospitals and hospital systems on Friday unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations to pass legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults in the state. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said the offer sent to Republican...
Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies
RICHMOND, VA. — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has rewritten Virginia's model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which were posted online...
Arizona Legislature won't defend law limiting police filming
PHOENIX — The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature will not try to defend a new law limiting up-close filming of police that has been blocked by a federal judge, a decision that essentially ends the fight over the contentious proposal. Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty...
Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board's finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was enough...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Progress on Medicaid expansion? NC hospitals float offer after months of stalemate
The lobbying group for North Carolina hospitals announced a counteroffer Friday in the state's ongoing Medicaid expansion talks, a sign of progress after months of apparent stalemate. How far the North Carolina Healthcare Association's proposal moves the ball forward wasn't immediately clear, but the group said it could accept at...
California governor signs sweeping climate legislation
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and oil...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas
EDGARTOWN, MASS. — The chief executive of Martha's Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work when she looked outside to see 48 strangers at her office with luggage, backpacks and red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy Massachusetts island...
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, MISS. — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news.
RELATED PEOPLE
Key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot gets sentence break
A judge on Friday slashed nearly four years off the prison sentence of a star witness who pleaded guilty in the plot to kidnap Michigan's governor and helped federal prosecutors. Ty Garbin's sentence of 6 1/4 years was reduced to 2 1/2 years, a reward even greater than prosecutors had...
Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s...
North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. The state Department of Transportation’s award is one of 26 grants nationwide announced on Thursday...
Ex-Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
RENO, NEV. — A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being held Thursday in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon shutting Durham warehouse site, canceling or delaying 2 others in NC
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Amazon is closing or delaying three warehouse and delivery stations in North Carolina as part of a nationwide cutback, according to reports. Among them is a delivery station in Durham that employs some 400 people. Amazon began to wrap up the operations at a Durham...
After 4-month lull, low NC unemployment rate rises slightly
RALEIGH N.C. — North Carolina's historically low unemployment rate rose slightly in August, the state Commerce Department reported on Friday. Last month's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% — ending a four-month run in which the rate stood at 3.4%. For now, the August rate marks the first...
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
WRAL SmartShopper tracks grocery prices on fridge and pantry staples at local Triangle stores
Updated Sept. 16, 2022: Each week, we'll post a new weekly table of prices for 11 staple grocery items to help you compare across multiple Triangle area stores. The goal is to help shoppers track the change in prices over time and make a decision about where to shop each week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in Nome...
Puerto Rico girds for possible hurricane as TS Fiona nears
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday night, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm already lashed several eastern Caribbean islands,...
Mount Olive student dies in crash, 3 others injured
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — A University of Mount Olive senior died and three other students were injured in a car crash Friday morning. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the four students were in a car that crashed on Cricket Ridge Road in Wayne County. Peyton Lee,...
Police: Outer Banks man killed roommate then himself
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — WITN reports a man and woman in the Outer Banks are dead in what police say was a murder-suicide. It happened on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Jennifer Hultzman, 49, lived with several roommates at the Burns...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0