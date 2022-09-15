ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
California State
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
Local
California Health
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
California Government
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
The Intercept

Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie

On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B instead of having abortions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posed a lukewarm solution this week when challenged about his state’s abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest: take Plan B.The Republican governor’s horribly thought out solution for victims of sexual assault was offered during a radio segment that will air Sunday on the local radio programme Lone Star Politics, The Dallas Morning News first reported.“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Mr Abbott said, perhaps not realising that this solution misses the fact that, as recently as...
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion

On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Lindsey Graham
Washington Examiner

South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object

South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
ILLINOIS STATE
960 The Ref

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS LA

California first state in the nation to require transparency from social media companies

California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country," Newsom said in a statement Tuesday announcing the signing. A coalition of the bill's opponents have said companies already have to make their content moderation policies public, and objected to the bill's requirement that...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy