‘I have to carry my baby to bury my baby’: woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition
An expectant Louisiana woman who is carrying a skull-less fetus that would die almost immediately after birth has cemented plans to travel to North Carolina to terminate her pregnancy, she said on Friday. Nancy Davis, 36, has been facing a choice of either carrying the fetus to term or traveling...
Lawmaker Horrified By Consequences Of Abortion Ban Votes For Even Stricter One
"I’m now humbly your punching bag," South Carolina Rep. Neal Collins (R) said after the vote.
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie
On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
Texas Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B instead of having abortions
Texas Governor Greg Abbott posed a lukewarm solution this week when challenged about his state’s abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest: take Plan B.The Republican governor’s horribly thought out solution for victims of sexual assault was offered during a radio segment that will air Sunday on the local radio programme Lone Star Politics, The Dallas Morning News first reported.“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Mr Abbott said, perhaps not realising that this solution misses the fact that, as recently as...
What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion
On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
Newsom buys billboards in red states touting Calif. abortion protections
California Governor Gavin Newsom is launching a billboard campaign in several red states. The signs tout access to abortion in the Golden State.
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
Gavin Newsom blasted for demanding investigation into GOP govs transporting migrants: ‘Live by your own rules’
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was raked over the coals on Twitter after he condemned conservative governors for sending migrants to blue states and demanded the Department of Justice investigate. Republican Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbot of Texas have both been transporting illegal immigrants to liberal regions, such...
When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers
The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.
Legally recognizing 'personhood' of unborn babies will 'harm' 'health' of pregnant women: NY Times guest essay
A New York Times guest essay from pro-abortion author Mary Ziegler exposed the dangers facing the pro-abortion women in America if conservatives find success with their new pro-life strategy: recognizing the "personhood" of unborn babies. If the law were to accept such a premise, Ziegler warned it would be harmful...
Gavin Newsom is basically untouchable, California poll says
No non-Democrat is going to win statewide office in California without garnering significant support from Democratic voters.
Gavin Newsom asks DOJ to consider 'kidnapping' charges after GOP governors ship migrants out of state
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Department of Justice to look into whether sending migrants to other parts of the country constituted kidnapping or other federal crimes. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom asked whether actions by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
Ex-House Member Who Voted To Ban Same-Sex Marriage Now Urges GOP To Support It
A former Republican House member who voted to ban same-sex marriage in 1996 is telling his ex-colleagues to now vote in favor of it as “the right thing to do.”. Jim Kolbe, who represented Arizona for 11 terms from 1985 to 2007, said he’s now a registered independent and has been married to partner Hector Alfonso since 2013.
California first state in the nation to require transparency from social media companies
California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country," Newsom said in a statement Tuesday announcing the signing. A coalition of the bill's opponents have said companies already have to make their content moderation policies public, and objected to the bill's requirement that...
GOP Senate nominee in blue Washington says she supports state law guaranteeing abortion up to fetal viability
The GOP nominee for US Senate in Washington said Sunday that she supports a law in her state guaranteeing the right to an abortion up to fetal viability, a rare Republican to take a stance supportive of abortion rights as her party navigates the delicate issue ahead of the November midterms.
