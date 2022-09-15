ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

1 Chip Stock With the Power to Become the Next Nvidia

Chip company Micron Technology (MU) is gearing up to make its $15 billion chip factory operational. The company seems poised to recreate an Nvidia (NVDA)-like success story in the coming years. Let’s discuss…. With a $58.13 billion market cap, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a chip-making company that...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Climbing Behind the Wheel of a Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Muscle Car

The N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell car has 670 hp, rear-wheel drive, and a claimed 370 miles of range. The design was inspired by the car Giugiaro turned into the Delorean DMC-12, the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. Sadly, the automaker has no plans to put the N Vision 74...
CARS
globalspec.com

Video: Swiss water battery now switched on

A pumped storage hydropower plant serving as a water battery is now operational in Switzerland. The 900 MW Nant de Drance power facility is expected to play a key role in stabilizing the Swiss and European electricity grids, according to operator Alpiq. Located 600 m below ground in a cavern...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechSpot

diapope34

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. sky email contact Number Uk contact sky email contact number based in uk to help the sky users across the globe to get solutions for the...
SCIENCE
TechSpot

China accelerates industrial automation as workforce contracts

The big picture: China led the global industrial automation push last year, installing nearly as many heavy-duty robots in its factories as the rest of the world combined. Recent automation efforts are not as much about leading the way as they are about playing catch up. Until recently, the nation has lagged behind other power players like Japan, Germany, South Korea and the US in terms of robots on production lines.
TECHNOLOGY
nationalinterest.org

Where India Fits Into U.S.-China Competition

By working to maintain a regional equilibrium, India can assert its interests while capitalizing on its geostrategic birthright. China’s economic and military modernization, which began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has not only positioned it as a prominent actor in the international system but also focused attention on East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general. In short, in the last thirty or forty years, the global balance of power has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific region, led by China in particular. Naturally, the United States, the architect and leading actor of the current world order, has staked its future vision on the Asia-Pacific and the recently recognized Indo-Pacific region rather than the Atlantic, the Middle East, or any other region since the 2010s.
INDIA
TechSpot

Pedestrians could soon alert Ford drivers with a mobile app

TL;DR: Auto companies like Ford continually research ways to prevent accidents between motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. Ford's latest experimental solution could offer pedestrians a mobile app to better alert motorists to their presence. The technology would use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and complement the company's Co-Pilot360 system. Ford plans to...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Browser-based spell check from Google and Microsoft can lead to stolen personal data

Through the looking glass: On Friday, the otto-js Research Team published an article outlining how users leveraging Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge's enhanced spelling features may be unknowingly transmitting passwords and personally identifiable information (PII) to third-party cloud-based servers. The vulnerability not only puts the average end user's private information at risk, but it can also leave an organization's administrative credentials and other infrastructure-related information exposed to unauthorized parties.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

The iPhone 14 still can't perform a very simple task

Apple launched iOS 16 with much fanfare this week, and it's going head to head against Android 13. Both companies have equipped their latest offerings with all the machine-learning smarts you could imagine. They come with improved dictation, helpful image-to-text tools, and more. But there's one thing that's missing on iOS, and it's something that's taken for granted on the Android side of things. You can't use iMessage to schedule texts. Instead, you'll rely on a workaround that has you set up a calendar and an automated shortcut.
CELL PHONES
torquenews.com

Tesla's New Money Printing Machine

Tesla has a new money printing machine and Giga Berlin expanding is delayed. According to Steven Mark Ryan, Tesla makes a major strategic change worth billions of dollars and Germany continues to slow down approval of the expansion of Giga Berlin. There is an indefinite postponement for the expansion of...
BUSINESS
CNET

How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription

Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Take-Two floods internet with copyright strikes following GTA 6 leak, blames "network intrusion"

In context: If there's one thing that validates the legitimacy of a massive gaming leak, it's the company behind said title responding with copyright strikes that force the content to be removed. That's what Take-Two did soon after the 90+ videos and screenshots of GTA 6 started hitting the web yesterday. We've also heard that the leaker responsible, who says he is the same 18-year-old hacker that breached Uber, is looking to "negotiate a deal" with Take-Two/Rockstar.
VIDEO GAMES

