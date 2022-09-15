Read full article on original website
1 Chip Stock With the Power to Become the Next Nvidia
Chip company Micron Technology (MU) is gearing up to make its $15 billion chip factory operational. The company seems poised to recreate an Nvidia (NVDA)-like success story in the coming years. Let’s discuss…. With a $58.13 billion market cap, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a chip-making company that...
Software engineers from big tech firms like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are paying at least $75,000 to get 3 inches taller, a leg-lengthening surgeon says
The surgeon breaks the patients' thigh bones and inserts nails that are extended with a magnetic remote control every day for three months, GQ said.
Autoweek.com
Climbing Behind the Wheel of a Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Muscle Car
The N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell car has 670 hp, rear-wheel drive, and a claimed 370 miles of range. The design was inspired by the car Giugiaro turned into the Delorean DMC-12, the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. Sadly, the automaker has no plans to put the N Vision 74...
CARS・
Intel overclocks its Arc A750 to 2.7 GHz using the factory air cooler
In context: Intel marketer Ryan Shrout joined veteran engineer Tom Petersen in the lab for another debrief about the upcoming Arc Alchemist GPUs. This time they delved into the cooling capacity and overclocking potential of the Arc A750 and Arc A770 Limited Edition cards. For some context, the Limited Edition...
Apple expected to expand the Dynamic Island to all iPhone models in 2023
In brief: Apple's latest iPhone innovation is likely here to stay. In a recent tweet, display industry expert Ross Young said he expects the Dynamic Island to ship on all models of the iPhone 15 next year. The feature debuted earlier this month exclusively on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Shanghai unveils $257 billion in infrastructure investments
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commercial hub of Shanghai launched on Tuesday eight infrastructure projects with total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan ($256.83 billion), state media said.
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
AMP handed $9.7 million penalty for charging pensioners 'fees for no service'
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wealth manager AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) was handed a penalty of A$14.5 million ($9.74 million) on Tuesday by Australia's Federal court for charging customers with 'fees for no service' on their corporate pension accounts.
globalspec.com
Video: Swiss water battery now switched on
A pumped storage hydropower plant serving as a water battery is now operational in Switzerland. The 900 MW Nant de Drance power facility is expected to play a key role in stabilizing the Swiss and European electricity grids, according to operator Alpiq. Located 600 m below ground in a cavern...
China accelerates industrial automation as workforce contracts
The big picture: China led the global industrial automation push last year, installing nearly as many heavy-duty robots in its factories as the rest of the world combined. Recent automation efforts are not as much about leading the way as they are about playing catch up. Until recently, the nation has lagged behind other power players like Japan, Germany, South Korea and the US in terms of robots on production lines.
nationalinterest.org
Where India Fits Into U.S.-China Competition
By working to maintain a regional equilibrium, India can assert its interests while capitalizing on its geostrategic birthright. China’s economic and military modernization, which began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has not only positioned it as a prominent actor in the international system but also focused attention on East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general. In short, in the last thirty or forty years, the global balance of power has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific region, led by China in particular. Naturally, the United States, the architect and leading actor of the current world order, has staked its future vision on the Asia-Pacific and the recently recognized Indo-Pacific region rather than the Atlantic, the Middle East, or any other region since the 2010s.
A new high-speed electric motor could help solve range woes of EVs
Researchers at the University of New South Wales Sydney have developed a new electric motor that can clock 100,000 revolutions per minute. The high power density achieved as a result of this new design could help reduce the weight of electric vehicles (EVs) and thereby increase their range, a university press release said.
Meta continues its slide following Facebook name change as share price nears pandemic low
In context: It's been almost one year since Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta, and life hasn't been smooth sailing for the company in that time. Just look at Meta's share price, which has fallen almost as low as in March 2020, when tech stock prices crashed due to the pandemic.
Pedestrians could soon alert Ford drivers with a mobile app
TL;DR: Auto companies like Ford continually research ways to prevent accidents between motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. Ford's latest experimental solution could offer pedestrians a mobile app to better alert motorists to their presence. The technology would use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and complement the company's Co-Pilot360 system. Ford plans to...
TechSpot
Browser-based spell check from Google and Microsoft can lead to stolen personal data
Through the looking glass: On Friday, the otto-js Research Team published an article outlining how users leveraging Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge's enhanced spelling features may be unknowingly transmitting passwords and personally identifiable information (PII) to third-party cloud-based servers. The vulnerability not only puts the average end user's private information at risk, but it can also leave an organization's administrative credentials and other infrastructure-related information exposed to unauthorized parties.
The iPhone 14 still can't perform a very simple task
Apple launched iOS 16 with much fanfare this week, and it's going head to head against Android 13. Both companies have equipped their latest offerings with all the machine-learning smarts you could imagine. They come with improved dictation, helpful image-to-text tools, and more. But there's one thing that's missing on iOS, and it's something that's taken for granted on the Android side of things. You can't use iMessage to schedule texts. Instead, you'll rely on a workaround that has you set up a calendar and an automated shortcut.
torquenews.com
Tesla's New Money Printing Machine
Tesla has a new money printing machine and Giga Berlin expanding is delayed. According to Steven Mark Ryan, Tesla makes a major strategic change worth billions of dollars and Germany continues to slow down approval of the expansion of Giga Berlin. There is an indefinite postponement for the expansion of...
CNET
How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription
Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
Take-Two floods internet with copyright strikes following GTA 6 leak, blames "network intrusion"
In context: If there's one thing that validates the legitimacy of a massive gaming leak, it's the company behind said title responding with copyright strikes that force the content to be removed. That's what Take-Two did soon after the 90+ videos and screenshots of GTA 6 started hitting the web yesterday. We've also heard that the leaker responsible, who says he is the same 18-year-old hacker that breached Uber, is looking to "negotiate a deal" with Take-Two/Rockstar.
