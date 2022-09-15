ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

LBCC professor removed from position after allegedly elbowing student during commencement ceremony

A Long Beach City College professor held back tears as she pleaded for the school's Board of Trustees to let her keep her job after a controversial incident at this year's commencement ceremony.

"I stand before you today as a falsely accused adjunct faculty for the Counseling and Human Services department," said Dr. Kashara Moore.

At the school's recent commencement ceremony, Moore, a volunteer name reader at the time, mispronounced a student's name. The graduate, Carmina Barraza then walked up to  Moore and the two glanced over the name card together.

Former Long Beach City College Professor Dr. Kashara Moore. CBSLA

According to a statement from the college, Carmina Barraza filed a complaint against Moore for allegedly elbowing her during the on-stage exchange. Because of this incident, Moore was placed on paid administrative leave.

"What occurred on June 9th was an accident without any malicious intent," said Moore.

Two investigators interviewed Barraza, Moore and 19 witnesses. They also consulted with the Long Beach Police Department.

"The two investigators did not set out to prove or disprove the allegations, but merely to gather information in a neutral fashion and make reasoned findings of fact based on the preponderance of the evidence," the Long Beach Community College District said in a statement.

According to the district, several witnesses claimed they did see Moore make contact or at least raise an elbow. However, some witnesses and LBPD said it was unclear if any actual physical contact was made. In the end, the investigators concluded that Moore elbowed the student.

Moore said she had a speech impediment as a child, practiced the names for months and regrets the mispronunciation. However, she says what followed had been misconstrued.

"I love this college," said Moore. "I love my community and I love my students. And no matter what you decide that will not change.

Despite her plea, nearly 700 signatures and many colleagues defending her, the college's Board of Trustees voted 3-2 to fire Moore on Wednesday night.

"Long Beach Community College District takes seriously the safety of our students to ensure their academic success. Last night the Board of Trustees upheld the recommendation to terminate Dr. Kashara Moore's employment with the District," officials said in a statement.  The Board [weighed] the totality of evidence and facts in making its final decision."

Additionally, the board claimed there were "false and misleading" narratives about the incident.

