Judge reduces $1 million bond to $75K for North Carolina teacher charged with statutory rape of student
A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape had her bond reduced by more than 90 percent in a Thursday court hearing.
1 Year After Arrest in Hedgepeth Murder Case, What Do We Know?
On September 16, 2021, the Chapel Hill Police Department called a press conference to make a bombshell announcement in the ongoing Faith Hedgepeth murder case: a suspect had been identified and arrested. The case had long gone without any public updates and the news one year ago clearly marked a...
Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at North Carolina middle school after several students were hospitalized
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
Wake County high school student assaulted a teacher. It was caught on video.
The video has circulated on social media. The school’s principal says the student’s behavior was unacceptable and that the student was disciplined.
NC violence interrupter, outreach worker arrested on drug charges
A member of Bull City United, the team of violence interrupters in Durham who work to prevent crime in target areas, has been arrested on drug charges.
Crash kills 1 North Carolina college student, injures 3 others; driver charged with DWI, troopers say
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
'We still don't have our mom.' Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. — A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. On Thursday, Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans' remains were found in 2019.
Police: Green Hope High teacher hurt in student assault
CARY, N.C. — School administrators have responded after a student assaulted a teacher last week at Green Hope High School. GHHS principal Alison Cleveland sent a letter to parents explaining the situation on Thursday afternoon. The teacher was hurt, but has since returned to school. The details of the...
Goldsboro police: Man charged with rape, threat to victim with knife
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges of rape and threatening the victim with a knife. Goldsboro police responded just before 4 a.m. to a call of a sexual assault call. The victim said she had been forcibly raped by someone she knew and threatened with a knife. Marcus […]
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Triangle Town Center parking lot shooting
A 21-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting at Triangle Town Center that left another 21-year-old dead.
Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
Pastor spent 8 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. NC finally admits mistake.
Police withheld fingerprint evidence that could have cleared him. Now he’s thankful. “Do I feel justice? I actually don’t. ... They can’t give me the time that they took.”
2 teens, 3 adults accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses in a single night
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Two teenagers and three adults are accused of breaking into nine businesses early Tuesday morning, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Each of the businesses were located off or adjacent to Fayetteville Road. Three businesses — Finn Oliver's Restaurant, Alpha & Omega and Pier 41 Seafood were within one block of each other.
Petition filed in Wake County court to remove Sheriff Baker from office
“Our goal is ultimately to let the justice system and the appropriate processes in place take hold and let it run its course as it’s supposed to,” said one of the petitioners.
Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
Drink tampering, assault reports at UNC fraternity house under investigation
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are looking into a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house near campus. A crime alert to the campus community told students there were two victims of the incident at a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on Aug. 26.
Police say no charges will be filed against Amazon driver who hit Holly Springs 7-year-old boy
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Holly Springs Police Department said no charges would be filed against an Amazon driver who hit a child Tuesday while he was walking home from school. The 7-year-old boy was walking home with his father at the time. As of Thursday, the boy was...
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
