Johnston County, NC

chapelboro.com

1 Year After Arrest in Hedgepeth Murder Case, What Do We Know?

On September 16, 2021, the Chapel Hill Police Department called a press conference to make a bombshell announcement in the ongoing Faith Hedgepeth murder case: a suspect had been identified and arrested. The case had long gone without any public updates and the news one year ago clearly marked a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at North Carolina middle school after several students were hospitalized

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Police: Green Hope High teacher hurt in student assault

CARY, N.C. — School administrators have responded after a student assaulted a teacher last week at Green Hope High School. GHHS principal Alison Cleveland sent a letter to parents explaining the situation on Thursday afternoon. The teacher was hurt, but has since returned to school. The details of the...
CARY, NC
#Statutory Rape#Violent Crime#Johnston County Schools
cbs17

Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Public Safety
WITN

Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

