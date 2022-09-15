Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Kentucky Black Pride celebrates ‘Pride in the Park’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For six years, Kentucky Black Pride has been celebrating ‘Pride in the Park.’. “One reason why we do have it here at woodland park is because back in the late 50s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to perform in clubs or anything, they performed here at this park in the old amphitheater,” said chairman of Kentucky Black Pride, Shawn Ka’Ron Bumpasc.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party
WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
WKYT 27
AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds and trails.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Brittany Johnson became a proud UK graduate in May. She says instead of taking a traditional route out of college, she decided to join AmeriCorps. “It really feels like you’re giving back. This is where I come from, so to come back and give something to something that has given to me, is a really cool feeling. I think this is a little bit more special than if I went to a community that I was totally unfamiliar with, so I think it’s a nice side to it,” Johnson said.
WKYT 27
Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington PAL and other community leaders joined forces to put on a block party on Charles Avenue, which came after a violent stretch in Lexington. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/18: Incoming county attorney Angela Evans; Eric Tipton with KCTCS
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with incoming county attorney Angela Evans and Eric Tipton with Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Lexington will have a new county attorney sooner than expected. Longtime county attorney Larry Roberts is stepping down...
WKYT 27
Movie premier in Lexington benefits Appalshop in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Friday night at the Kentucky Theatre as a busy crowd waits on popcorn and drinks before they find their seats. “I had no clue that that’s where this would take us,” said Rebekha Mcauley. An intern filmmaker with the Appalachian Media Institute, Rebekha...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.
Kentucky Pup Named Tennessee Seeks All Your Puppy Love & Votes
We love all the pups. One Kentucky pup named Love "Tennessee" Woosley is asking you to help her win a super fun national contest. Love is an Old English Sheepdog with a big ole' personality. I have met her a few times out and about in Owensboro and she is absolutely precious. She loves people but even more so she loves her momma!
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
WKYT 27
Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals partnering to expand care for children with special needs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More care and services will soon be available for children with special health care needs. Kentucky Children’s Hospital is partnering with Easter Seals Bluegrass for the expansion and it involves the Old Shriner’s Hospital on Richmond Road. It’s a new address for a Lexington...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Lexington 911 staff shortage causing dispatch delays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What happens when you call 911 for help and no one answers?. Ring-time data obtained through an open records request show many calls are taking more than two minutes to be answered. In all of 2019, just five calls had ring times of more than two...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Honor Flight returns to nation’s capital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of war veterans are back in Kentucky tonight after a memorable day in the nations capital. The Honor Flight takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built for them. “I just feel like they are all my people,” said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
wymt.com
Letcher Countians finding an extra step to building back post-flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians across the region have been living in flood plains without a permit. Now that their houses were destroyed, flood survivors are finding out they have to get a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water to build back. “Just something else we have to...
Kentucky ranked second highest in job resignation rates
How high are resignation rates in Kentucky?
Comments / 0