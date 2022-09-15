ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Kentucky Black Pride celebrates ‘Pride in the Park’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For six years, Kentucky Black Pride has been celebrating ‘Pride in the Park.’. “One reason why we do have it here at woodland park is because back in the late 50s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to perform in clubs or anything, they performed here at this park in the old amphitheater,” said chairman of Kentucky Black Pride, Shawn Ka’Ron Bumpasc.
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party

WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
WKYT 27

AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds and trails.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Brittany Johnson became a proud UK graduate in May. She says instead of taking a traditional route out of college, she decided to join AmeriCorps. “It really feels like you’re giving back. This is where I come from, so to come back and give something to something that has given to me, is a really cool feeling. I think this is a little bit more special than if I went to a community that I was totally unfamiliar with, so I think it’s a nice side to it,” Johnson said.
WKYT 27

Movie premier in Lexington benefits Appalshop in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Friday night at the Kentucky Theatre as a busy crowd waits on popcorn and drinks before they find their seats. “I had no clue that that’s where this would take us,” said Rebekha Mcauley. An intern filmmaker with the Appalachian Media Institute, Rebekha...
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.
WBKR

Kentucky Pup Named Tennessee Seeks All Your Puppy Love & Votes

We love all the pups. One Kentucky pup named Love "Tennessee" Woosley is asking you to help her win a super fun national contest. Love is an Old English Sheepdog with a big ole' personality. I have met her a few times out and about in Owensboro and she is absolutely precious. She loves people but even more so she loves her momma!
kentuckytoday.com

5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
WKYT 27

Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)

WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
WKYT 27

Kentucky Honor Flight returns to nation’s capital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of war veterans are back in Kentucky tonight after a memorable day in the nations capital. The Honor Flight takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built for them. “I just feel like they are all my people,” said...
WTVQ

City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
LEXINGTON, KY

