Need the COVID bivalent booster? Drive-thru clinics next week

By Betty Lin-Fisher, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
Summit County Public Health is offering two more drive-thru clinics next week for the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and Moderna.

The clinics will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required.

We asked the experts:Should I get one of the new COVID-19 boosters?

The health department said it has a limited supply of Moderna vaccine, which will be offered on a first-come, first served basis with appointments. No walk-ins will be accepted and masks are required.

To schedule online, go to https://scph.link/bivalentvax Those without computer access can call 330-926-5795 to register.

Who can get the new COVID booster?

The Pfizer bivalent booster is authorized for people 12 and older, while the Moderna bivalent booster is authorized for people 18 and older. Both are authorized as a single booster dose administered at least two months after either completion of primary vaccination with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine or receipt of the

Where else can I get the vaccine?

The bivalent booster as well as the initial series for the COVID-19 vaccine are available at many area pharmacies and other locations. To find other locations, use the state of Ohio's site: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/

Cleveland Jewish News

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Fairlawn rezones land for data center

FAIRLAWN — Fairlawn City Council Sept. 7 unanimously approved rezoning land on South Cleveland-Massillon Road for the $35 million Summit Connects data center project. The nearly 5-1/2 acres at Fairlawn Corporate Parkway, previously zoned as a B-4 office park/research district, will now become an M-1 municipal district (institutional). The data center, approved by Council July 18, is a partnership between Fairlawn and Summit County to create a fiber ring public safety network for 31 communities, funded entirely using federal funds.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great pizza in the Akron area?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. This restaurant is known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Customer favorites include the Russian (a pizza topped with house-made vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, seasoned mushrooms, peas, and prosciutto), the spicy Diablo (topped with habanero and vodka cream sauces, mozzarella, various hot peppers, and basil), and the Caprese (topped with mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, basil, and balsamic glaze).
AKRON, OH
