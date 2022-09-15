Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming in 2023
Earlier today, Nintendo held its September 2022 Nintendo Direct event, showing off tons of new games and content. But the biggest reveal was the sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel...
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Finally Becomes the Anime It Always Wanted to Be
Cyberpunk and anime go together like film noir and venetian blinds. Anime is mostly a visual style that can be applied to any genre, but some of the great foundational anime like Akira, Ghost in the Shell, and Serial Experiments Lain share themes and aesthetics with the cyberpunk genre. That’s why Cyberpunk 2077, a pastiche of the genre, references anime so much. And now, with the release of an anime based on the game on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the snake is eating its tail, but in a good way. The Japanese, psychedelic melancholy take on the game is great, even if it’s story is a little too similar.
ComicBook
Pokemon Gives Ash His Biggest Win in the Anime Yet
Pokemon Journeys has taken Ash Ketchum to his hugest level in the anime franchise to date with his latest win in the newest episode of the series aired overseas! The newest iteration of the anime has been following Ash across every region of the Pokemon world introduced through the franchise so far as he has been taking on both new and familiar foes in battle to make his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series. These efforts then brought him to the final Masters Tournament in which he then had to face off against the other regional champions in one final slate of battles.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Cell Max's Perfect Form
Dragon Ball Super has been on a high as of late, and we have its new film to thank. After a few years away from the screen, the anime stepped forward with its latest movie, and it put Gohan on center stage. The Saiyan and Piccolo came together to lead Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and given its box office gross, there is no denying its success. Fans flocked to see the film for one reason or another, and its big villain drew in a good few of them. And now, some new art is imagining how Cell Max might look if he were given a perfect makeover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Multiple ‘Resident Evil’ games are coming to Nintendo Switch this year
Nintendo has confirmed that cloud versions of multiple Resident Evil titles will be coming to the Switch later this year. 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake will be available, allowing players to join Leon on his first day as a Racoon City police officer, alongside the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake.
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 16 Producer Teases Trailer and Release Date News
It seems like we won't have to wait long to see a new glimpse of Final Fantasy XVI. The Final Fantasy series is one of the most beloved franchises in gaming, largely being one of the most well-respect JRPGs out there. Almost every mainline entry follows a new set of characters in a new location, dealing with some new threat. It keeps the series feeling varied and fresh while still sustaining the things people love about these games. With Final Fantasy XV, the series moved to real-time combat as opposed to turn-based and appears to be the future of the mainline releases going forward as Final Fantasy XVI is doubling down on these systems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
12 anime you didn’t know had live-action versions
When a manga does well, it is guaranteed to get spin-offs, usually ones that move the story into other mediums. It isn’t uncommon for very popular manga to get adapted several times, often getting both anime and live-action versions. Some live-action series are as famous as their animated counterparts,...
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit
Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.
ComicBook
Every Marvel Game Rumored and In Development
Marvel has a ton of video games in the works and thankfully, we have a pretty comprehensive list to break them down. Marvel has a rich assortment of amazing characters and has worked tirelessly to adapt them outside of the panels of a comic book. Over the last 20 years+, Marvel has been fleshing out some of their best characters on the silver screen. The likes of Spider-Man, Blade, X-Men, Hulk, Iron Man, and many others have gone on to be smash hits with critics and taken home gobs of cash at the box office. However, Marvel is starting to take another medium a bit more seriously than it did before.
ComicBook
The Best Star Wars Games Go On Sale for $10
Some of the best Star Wars games and more are currently on sale via a bundle for just $10. Star Wars is one of the cornerstones of entertainment and has managed to stretch beyond George Lucas' films. It has expanded into books, comics, television, and of course, video games. Star Wars has some of the most beloved video games out there thanks to how well they fulfill the wishes of fans, enhance that universe, and deliver satisfying gameplay experiences, even for people who don't care about the sci-fi series. With that said, given how old the IP is at this point, there are decades of games that some fans may have missed or haven't the hardware for.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Concludes The Ash/Cynthia War
Pokemon Journeys has taken Ash Ketchum to new heights, with the Masters 8 Tournament seeing the long-running protagonist facing down Cynthia in a bid to become the next world champion. Now, the battle between these two trainers has come to an end, spelling big things for the anime's future and setting the stage for the final battle against Leon. Needless to say, this battle has had a major impact on Ash's career as a premiere Pokemon trainer.
ComicBook
Gargoyles Comic Creative Team Revealed
Today, Dynamite Entertainment revealed the first creative team for their adaptation of Disney's beloved animated series Gargoyles. The characters, who were featured in cartoons and comics in the mid-'90s, are returning to comics this December to kick off the holiday season and the new year. Creator and preeminent driver of the characters Greg Weisman (Gargoyles/Young Justice) returns to chronicle the latest adventures of everyone's favorite nocturnal New York City protectors, with art by George Kambadais and a battery of variant covers.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Gets Divisive News From Capcom
Video game publisher Capcom has shared some divisive news about its 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4. Earlier this year, Capcom finally confirmed that it was in the process of remaking Resident Evil 4 and would look to launch the game in March 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while this release is still on track, it turns out that RE4 will also be coming to platforms that weren't previously announced.
ComicBook
Keke Palmer Reacts to Marvel Fans Wanting Her to Play X-Men's Rogue
Keke Palmer addressed the Marvel fans who want her to be Rogue, and she's absolutely down for it. A viral TikTok from @jacobfordrigway explained that the X-Men hero would be a good vehicle for her to showcase some of that personality. After NOPE and her recent social media activity, it seems like a good idea. Her hosting stint on Password also communicates some of what you could expect. It turns out a lot of Marvel fans would like nothing more than Palmer getting to trot out a southern accent and throw buses at people. It seems like the Lightyear star is excited about the prospect on Twitter as well. She joked that her agent needs to come through. That's hardly a shock though, that Marvel Studios money is not a joke, and it's steady work for almost half a decade or more depending on what hero you end up signing on as. You can check out her reaction to the video right here down below.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds Want a Stranger Things Crossover in New Film
Shawn Levy hit box office gold with Free Guy, his 2021 blockbuster featuring Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds -- and it opened up a door to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for him. As director of the planned Deadpool 3, the filmmaker will get to bring the Merc With a Mouth into a much more PG-13 setting. Along the way, he's hoping that the meta-humor that Deadpool is famous for might open up another possibility: a crossover with Stranger Things, the Netflix series Levy serves as an executive producer on. While the two properties come from different corporate parents, that didn't stop the first two films form having little winks and nods to Green Lantern, which starred Reynolds along with his Free Guy co-star Taika Waititi.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Celebrate Ash's Major Journeys Victory
Pokemon Journeys has brought Ash Ketchum further in his career than any other season in the long-running anime's history, with the Pokemon television series spending decades following the main trainer's journey to becoming "the best there ever was" in the pocket monster world. Following the latest episode, Ash has defeated Cynthia in the Masters 8 Tournament, setting him on a collision course with the current world champion, Leon, bringing him closer than ever before in becoming the new top trainer in the Pokemon franchise.
digitalspy.com
Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 title and release date revealed
Nintendo has finally announced the title and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. After five long years of waiting, the gaming giant confirmed in a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday (September 13) that the game will be titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will release on May 12, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.
Comments / 0