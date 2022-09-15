Keke Palmer addressed the Marvel fans who want her to be Rogue, and she's absolutely down for it. A viral TikTok from @jacobfordrigway explained that the X-Men hero would be a good vehicle for her to showcase some of that personality. After NOPE and her recent social media activity, it seems like a good idea. Her hosting stint on Password also communicates some of what you could expect. It turns out a lot of Marvel fans would like nothing more than Palmer getting to trot out a southern accent and throw buses at people. It seems like the Lightyear star is excited about the prospect on Twitter as well. She joked that her agent needs to come through. That's hardly a shock though, that Marvel Studios money is not a joke, and it's steady work for almost half a decade or more depending on what hero you end up signing on as. You can check out her reaction to the video right here down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO