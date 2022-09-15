ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets are on sale for Friday’s Patrick Henry-versus-William Fleming football game at William Fleming. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Roanoke City Public Schools said in a Facebook post gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and there will be security screenings in place. All kids ages 13 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult at all times while at the game. Admission is free for kids ages five and under.

