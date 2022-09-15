ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

vmikeydets.com

Keydet Baseball Announces Coaching Changes

LEXINGTON, Va. – The VMI baseball team announced two coaching changes Friday, the promotion of Ray Noe and the addition of Aaron Lesiak to the staff. Noe, an assistant coach for VMI since the fall of 2019, has been promoted to recruiting coordinator, while Lesiak will serve as the Keydets' pitching coach.
LEXINGTON, VA
College Football News

Virginia vs Old Dominion Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Virginia (1-1), Old Dominion (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
rchsprowler.com

Wildcats Fall to Wilson Memorial

On Sept. 9, the Wildcats traveled to Wilson Memorial High School for a hard fought battle against the Green Hornets. After a 34-2 loss, Braeden Hartbarger, senior offensive lineman, reported on the game. “If we execute our assignments like we should, we would improve greatly,” said Hartbarger. “Also, if we...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick Henry, William Fleming football tickets on sale

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets are on sale for Friday’s Patrick Henry-versus-William Fleming football game at William Fleming. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Roanoke City Public Schools said in a Facebook post gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and there will be security screenings in place. All kids ages 13 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult at all times while at the game. Admission is free for kids ages five and under.
ROANOKE, VA
AGU Blogosphere

Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg

This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Pizza Marketplace

Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia

Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
SALEM, VA
breezejmu.org

Downtown apparel shop becomes 'The Spot' to be

A personable, North Main Street entryway characterized by social media handles and customer’s signage is inscribed into the once bare, white walls residing above Bluetique, now home to The Spot. The entrance is the work of Connor Rabin, the Harrisonburg streetwear and barbershop owner whose open arms and desire...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
WBTM

Plane Involved in Fatal Crash Took Off Near Martinsville

A plane that left from Blue Ridge Regional Airport near Martinsville on Wednesday night was involved in a fatal single plane crash in Albemarle County. According to The Daily Progress, the plane was headed towards Washington D.C. when it crashed in a rural part of Albemarle County, killing the pilot, who was the lone occupant in the plane. At this time the identity of the pilot is still unknown.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
caswellmessenger.com

100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2

Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck

State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
GRAHAM, NC

