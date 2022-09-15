Read full article on original website
Keydet Baseball Announces Coaching Changes
LEXINGTON, Va. – The VMI baseball team announced two coaching changes Friday, the promotion of Ray Noe and the addition of Aaron Lesiak to the staff. Noe, an assistant coach for VMI since the fall of 2019, has been promoted to recruiting coordinator, while Lesiak will serve as the Keydets' pitching coach.
Virginia vs Old Dominion Prediction, Game Preview
Virginia vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Virginia (1-1), Old Dominion (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Wildcats Fall to Wilson Memorial
On Sept. 9, the Wildcats traveled to Wilson Memorial High School for a hard fought battle against the Green Hornets. After a 34-2 loss, Braeden Hartbarger, senior offensive lineman, reported on the game. “If we execute our assignments like we should, we would improve greatly,” said Hartbarger. “Also, if we...
Bronco Mendenhall wants to get back into coaching
Former BYU football and Virginia football head coach Bronco Mendenhall says he wants to coach again
Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment
See Virginia's full scholarship picture for the next five seasons following the commitment of Elijah Gertrude
Watch Virginia vs. Old Dominion: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Old Dominion Monarchs are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Old Dominion, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Wilson Memorial vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro meet in a Shenandoah District matchup.
Patrick Henry, William Fleming football tickets on sale
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets are on sale for Friday’s Patrick Henry-versus-William Fleming football game at William Fleming. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Roanoke City Public Schools said in a Facebook post gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and there will be security screenings in place. All kids ages 13 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult at all times while at the game. Admission is free for kids ages five and under.
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
Appomattox Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022
The Appomattox Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was inducted at halftime of last Friday night’s football game at Appomattox County High School. The Times Virginian will publish more information on the inductees in next week's newspaper edition.
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
Downtown apparel shop becomes 'The Spot' to be
A personable, North Main Street entryway characterized by social media handles and customer’s signage is inscribed into the once bare, white walls residing above Bluetique, now home to The Spot. The entrance is the work of Connor Rabin, the Harrisonburg streetwear and barbershop owner whose open arms and desire...
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
Plane Involved in Fatal Crash Took Off Near Martinsville
A plane that left from Blue Ridge Regional Airport near Martinsville on Wednesday night was involved in a fatal single plane crash in Albemarle County. According to The Daily Progress, the plane was headed towards Washington D.C. when it crashed in a rural part of Albemarle County, killing the pilot, who was the lone occupant in the plane. At this time the identity of the pilot is still unknown.
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck
State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
