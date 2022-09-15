Read full article on original website
Legendary Alligator Is Biggest Caught in Mississippi, May Be 100 Years Old
Alligator hunters Jim and Richie Denson told Facebook they "put a local legend in the boat," but "broke a heavy fishing rod and [a] snare pole."
The Biggest Largemouths in History
WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
Florida Woman Snaps Picture Of Alligator Tied To SUV On The Highway
You just truly, truly never know what you’re going to see at any time. I’m sure you’ve heard hundreds, if not thousands, of stories regarding the infamous “Florida Man” at this point, but if you want one more, look no further than the photo a lady captured last weekend of a large alligator tied up to the back of an SUV on the highway…
Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack
A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
LOOK: These Conjoined Whitetail Fawns Have Every Hunter Asking the Same Question
Outdoorsman, conservationist, and founder of MeatEater Steven Rinella posted a picture of conjoined deer fawns found dead in Houston County, Minnesota. The images posted shows the carcass of the animal and its x-ray, which reveals the two heads of the deer joined to one body. “Yep, this is a thing...
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
PHOTO: Enormous 625-Pound Alligator Bagged in South Carolina Lake
Last weekend marked the opening of alligator hunting season in South Carolina, and a local taxidermy shop is getting swamped with gators for processing. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, SC already received 18 gators by Sunday, the shop posted on Facebook. According to the shop, the first one they received on Saturday night was a massive 13-foot gator from upper Lake Marion.
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
A day after warning residents of Jackson, Mississippi, to "get out now," the mayor of the state's biggest city is urging them to not take evacuation warnings lightly as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days.
This Buck Swims Across the Mississippi River and Back Every Year During an 18-Mile Migration
Most whitetails that live in the South are homebodies. They don’t have to contend with the harsh winters that force deer in other regions of the country to migrate from their summer range to a winter range each year. Every rule has its exceptions, though, and recent research from Mississippi State University’s Deer Lab shows that some Southern whitetails move around more than hunters might expect.
Colorado Man Fires .40 Cal Glock 9 Times to Kill Black Bear That Broke Into His House at Night
A man in the ski town of Steamboat Springs, Colorado shot and killed a black bear that entered his home in the middle of the night. According to the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife (CPW), homeowner Ken Mauldin dispatched the bruin with a .40 caliber Glock handgun after it opened and walked through an exterior door.
insideedition.com
Mississippi Minister Confessed to Killing a Missing Man in 2019: Cops
A Mississippi minister confessed to the killing of a 2019 missing man after he came under “heavy conviction” from the crime, according to police. Roger Loyd Taylor went missing on March 10, 2019, in Alabama and has since been a missing person case in both Alabama and Mississippi, according to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Police said Taylor’s vehicle was found during searches done in Monroe County but Taylor was not.
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
Grizzly Bear Gets Cartwheeled Attacking Bull Elk That Makes A Break The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Man who needed change for laundry machines wins $250,000 lottery prize
A North Carolina man who won a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he only bought the $5 ticket because he needed quarters to do laundry.
Hiker Scattering Father’s Ashes Along Appalachian Trail Found Dead in Apparent Drowning
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A 45-year-old thru-hiker on the Appalachian Trail died last week on the New Hampshire border in an apparent drowning. Joe “Kanga” Harvey, of Prentiss, Mississippi, was last spotted heading...
Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence
In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
WFAA
Coyote seen jumping up fence and onto shed in Texas neighborhood
RICHMOND, Texas — We know coyotes live among us in the Houston area. On Tuesday, one was captured on video running through a Fort Bend County backyard, even jumping a fence and onto a neighboring shed. The video in the window above is from Pecan Grove and shared on...
