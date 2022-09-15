ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogs are more likely to respond to two certain words over their own name – or when a particular noise is made

By Danielle Cinone
 2 days ago
Half of America’s dogs come running just from the sound of a treat bag, new research suggests.

According to a recent poll of 2,000 dog owners, 47 percent said that their dog reacts instinctively to the noise made when a treat container is opened.

According to those polled, the average dog knows an average of five spoken commands Credit: Getty

Fifty-two percent are also likely to run over when they hear words like “treat” or “cookie,” while only 37 percent consistently respond to the sound of their own name.

According to those polled, the average dog knows an average of five spoken commands, implying at least a fifth of the vocabulary dogs understand is treat-based.

Reported by OnePoll on behalf of CLIF PET™, the results further confirm that 67 percent of dogs are “very food motivated.”

Four in ten respondents give their dogs treats as a way to reward them, making it the most popular reason among those polled.

Three in four even believe they wouldn’t have been able to teach their dog any commands without using treats.

Roughly 21 percent of respondents give treats to their dog at least once a day, while 18 percent admitted to handing out multiple treats in a day.

Maybe that’s why respondents mistakenly estimated that treats should represent, on average, 27 percent of a dog’s overall caloric intake – even though according to experts, the real recommended amount is no more than 10 percent.

“It’s easy to get carried away when treating your dog, but it’s important to remember to treat in moderation,” said Greg Lok, Head of Incubator at Clif Bar & Company.

“One way to do this is to look for treats made with wholesome ingredients so you can ensure your pup is getting a quality treat, and to opt for easy-to-tear treat options that help you treat more responsibly.”

Overall, 64 percent said they look to their dogs to make them feel better on bad days.

More than a third (39 percent) said they’re much more likely to use treats as a way to cheer their dog up, while 32 percent use treat-giving as a way to cheer themselves up.

In fact, 62 percent agreed that giving their dogs a treat is more of a reward for them than for the dog itself.

When asked what factors they consider most when reviewing dog treats, 41 percent look for ingredients that they know rank among their dogs’ favorite foods.

They also placed value on the nutritional value (34 percent), brand trustworthiness (33 percent) and sustainability of ingredients (33 percent) when selecting a treat for their dog.

Thirty-nine percent would even prefer to buy treats from brands that make food for both dogs and people.

“It’s no secret that people love their pets and want to make the best choices for them. Treats are an incredibly important part of the dog and pet parent bonding experience,” said Lok.

“When considering what treats to buy their pets, pet parents should consult their vet for their dog’s dietary needs and look for treats that provide wholesome nutrition to fuel their adventures.”

MOST POPULAR ACTIVITIES PEOPLE DO WITH THEIR PETS

Walking - 33 percent

Doing outdoor activities (e.g. rollerblading, biking) - 32 percent        

Watching TV/relaxing - 31 percent      

Exercising - 30 percent

Sleeping in bed together - 29 percent           

Cuddling/snuggling - 27 percent

Eating dinner - 27 percent    

Visiting friends - 27 percent        

Running errands - 27 percent               

Working - 25 percent     

Comments / 35

polly benatti
1d ago

Grew up in the city before leash laws...had a gorgeous german shepherd named Panzer...I'd hang out on the corner with my buds and she'd go off on her own God knows where...but If I whistled? She'd RUN back 100 mph to my side and sit...perfect compliment of freedom vs good behavior...loved that dog...

Reply
18
Bewildered
1d ago

Out, walk, bed, mommy, daddy, daddy's home, mommy's home, Stevi, Preston, Chiara, run, ball, doggy, kitty, birds, squirrel, doggy food, treat, brush your teeth!! Those are some of the words that my puppy knows, so according to your article, I need to change my doggies name from Charlie, which he also knows, to Einstein!!

Reply
11
Mary
17h ago

I used to feed the dogs here (live with my sisters 12 years now) they ate at 4pm. I would open a beer at 4pm and they knew that noise meant time to eat and start turning in circles and run to the laundry room! Any beers opened after that time they did not react to. 🤷‍♀️

Reply
5
