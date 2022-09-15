Walmart unveils virtual fitting room for online shoppers. Here’s how it works

Walmart shoppers will soon be able to try before they buy — without setting foot inside a fitting room.

The retail giant is launching a new virtual try-on experience for online shoppers, allowing them to use their own photo to visualize how a clothing item will look on them, according to a Sept. 15 news release.

Walmart says it’s the first retailer to offer the virtual experience for clothing brands “at scale” and with a “realistic application.” Using the Zeekit virtual try-on platform, shoppers can be their own model while browsing more than 270,000 items from private and national brands available through Walmart.

“Other experiences typically lay a photo of an item on top of another image, making it appear computer-generated,” Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands for Walmart U.S., said in a statement. “With Be Your Own Model, a customer sees an ultra-realistic simulation with shadows, fabric draping and where clothing falls on their figure in seconds.”

Walmart shoppers will soon be able to try before they buy — without setting foot inside a fitting room. Photo by Walmart

The “Be Your Own Model” feature is rolling out to iOS users of Walmart’s mobile app and will be available to Android users later this month, according to the news release.

Customers have the option to view certain clothing on themselves via the “Be Your Own Model” feature, or use another model. To try on an item, shoppers will be prompted to upload a picture of themselves on the Walmart iOS app.

“Once an image is saved, the customer will be able to view themselves as the model each time they use the virtual try-on experience,” the release says.

Walmart said it plans to also make the feature available on desktop and web browsers.

These recalled beds sold by Walmart and Amazon can crush you. Here’s what to know

Credit Karma said users were ‘pre-approved’ for credit cards, feds say. They weren’t