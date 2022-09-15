Read full article on original website
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
Ex-Sen. Al Franken says Senate GOP 'destroyed' the legitimacy of the Supreme Court: 'They've stolen two seats'
"The legitimacy of the court was undermined when they [Senate Republicans] wouldn't take up Merrick Garland," Franken said during a CNN segment.
Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked
As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality
“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
How the GOP Outmaneuvered Joe Manchin on Contentious Bill
Manchin is stuck between sticking with Democrats on a risky compromise or siding with Republicans after a pipeline deal looks to be a non-starter in the House.
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
Ted Cruz says 'zero chance' Biden runs in 2024, gives GOP 60% chance to flip Senate in midterms
FIRST ON FOX: Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas did not hold back when talking midterms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) raid on former President Trump, and President Biden’s future political prospects in a Tuesday phone interview. Cruz hopped on the phone with Fox News Digital for...
Washington Examiner
Pressure's on Senate Democrats for Biden to break judicial confirmation record
The onus is on Senate Democrats to help President Joe Biden shatter records over his federal judicial confirmations before the new 2023 Congress is sworn in. The president brought his total confirmations of federal judgeship positions up to 78 this week after the Senate confirmed John Lee to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and Andre Mathis to the 6th Circuit, both of whom made history as the first Asian American and black man in their respective jurisdictions.
Pelosi On Abortion: Some Republicans Think 'Life Begins At The Candlelight Dinner'
Many GOP senators don't want to talk about Lindsey Graham's national abortion ban bill because of "conflict" in their party, said the House speaker.
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
GOP Senate Hopeful Twice Avoids Answering If She Wants Trump's Endorsement
"I am laser-focused on retiring career politician Patty Murray who has forgotten about Washington state," Tiffany Smiley said Sunday.
11 Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber after midterm elections
With just under nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, the top non-partisan political handicappers point to a toss-up between the Democrats and Republicans in the battle for the Senate majority. The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority...
Joe Biden is trying to make this Republican senator the face of the midterms
Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott tweeted a picture of himself on Tuesday standing outside the White House with this caption: ".@JoeBiden said he wished he had enough copies of my Rescue America plan, so I stopped by the White House today to make sure he did. Thanks for spreading the word, Joe!"
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
Democrats need 10 GOP senators to pass same-sex marriage bill. Does it stand a chance?
Three GOP senators have signaled they would vote in favor of the bill, including Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
