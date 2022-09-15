ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked

As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
NFL
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality

“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Pressure's on Senate Democrats for Biden to break judicial confirmation record

The onus is on Senate Democrats to help President Joe Biden shatter records over his federal judicial confirmations before the new 2023 Congress is sworn in. The president brought his total confirmations of federal judgeship positions up to 78 this week after the Senate confirmed John Lee to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and Andre Mathis to the 6th Circuit, both of whom made history as the first Asian American and black man in their respective jurisdictions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

