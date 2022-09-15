ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tall Timbers, MD

Comments / 1

Related
WMDT.com

Eden man dies following morning crash

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Eden man Friday morning in the Salisbury area. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS were called to the 26000 block of Riverside Drive Extended at around 7:50 a.m. for a report of a traffic crash with serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was stopped on the roadway preparing to unload when it was hit in the rear by a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup.
EDEN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tall Timbers, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Person Hospitalized, Cat Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In 'Historic' Maryland Dwelling

One person was hospitalized in Maryland when a bedroom blaze broke out in a three-story “historic dwelling,” the fire marshal announced. In Wicomico County, first responders were dispatched to an East Isabella Street home in Salisbury shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when an occupant of the residence noticed a fire in a rear bedroom on the first floor.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Advisory#Piney Point Rd#Ems#County Sheriff S Office#Msp
Daily Voice

Mini Cooper Destroyed By Early Morning Maryland Fire

A blaze that gutted a Mini Cooper in Maryland is under investigation, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal. In Talbot County, members of the St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department responded to Blueberry Acres Road shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, when a neighbor reported that the vehicle was up in flames.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Two Injured in Accident near Onancock

Two individuals were injured in an accident that occured at the Market Street entrance to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital near Onancock. The accident was reported at approximately 10:55 a.m. Units from Onancock, Tasley and Parksley responded. Unofficially, two individuals were transported to the nearby Riverside Shore Memorial Emergency Room.
ONANCOCK, VA
DC News Now

Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles

Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles. Deputies will be seeking charges for a juvenile student accused of throwing water bottles from a Stafford County School Bus and damaging a passing school bus. On September 14th at 4:39 p.m. deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 200...
STAFFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lexington Park man arrested, charged following workplace shooting

UPDATE 9/15/2022: Police have arrested and charged Lexington Park resident Sydney J. Spry(27) following yesterday’s shooting on Expedition Drive. According to police, Spry was recently terminated from his job. Following the shooting and police response, Spry was located in an apartment complex in Lexington Park. Members from the Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT) and […]
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park

UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police arrested passed out driver; find handgun and two extended magazines

Lexington Park, MD- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the 21700 block of South Coral Driver in Lexington Park, MD, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the vehicle, which was still running and had the blinker activated. As officers approached, they discovered a male […]
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood

LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
LORTON, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall

Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy