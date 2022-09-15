Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Eden man dies following morning crash
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Eden man Friday morning in the Salisbury area. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS were called to the 26000 block of Riverside Drive Extended at around 7:50 a.m. for a report of a traffic crash with serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was stopped on the roadway preparing to unload when it was hit in the rear by a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup.
Bay Net
2 Being Flown Out After Serious Crash In St. Mary’s Involving A Motorcycle
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that is sending two to a nearby trauma center. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on September 16, first responders were called to the scene on Wildewood Parkway, in the area of Hickory Nut Drive for a reported crash.
Bay Net
Two Transported After Vehicle Crashes Into The Gold Mine Saloon In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident into a building in the 3000 block of Old Washington Road. Crews arrived within minutes and found the single vehicle had struck the Gold Mine Saloon....
Bay Net
Collision Involving A Motorcycle In Tall Timbers Under Investigation
TALL TIMBERS, Md. – On September 15, 2022, at 3:47 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 18000 block of Piney Point Road and Tall Timbers Road in Tall Timbers, for the reported collision involving a motorcycle. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000...
Lexington Park man indicted for 2021 Pegg Road Fatal Crash
(LEXINGTON PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man indicted this week concerning a fatal four-vehicle crash that killed two people last year in St. Mary’s County. The suspect, Kevin Eugene Luther, 42, of Lexington Park, MD, was indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury in St. Mary’s County. An arrest warrant was issued, […]
fox5dc.com
Crash involving motorcycle causes delays on southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway
RIVERDALE, Md. - An early morning crash involving motorcycle is causing delays along the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The crash happened between the Beltway and MD 410 in the Riverdale area. Some traffic is able to get by along the left lane, but major backups are expected until...
Person Hospitalized, Cat Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In 'Historic' Maryland Dwelling
One person was hospitalized in Maryland when a bedroom blaze broke out in a three-story “historic dwelling,” the fire marshal announced. In Wicomico County, first responders were dispatched to an East Isabella Street home in Salisbury shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when an occupant of the residence noticed a fire in a rear bedroom on the first floor.
WJLA
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on MD-295 in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Friday morning involving a motorcycle. According to U.S. Park Police, the driver is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. As of 7:30 a.m., MD-295/Baltimore Washington Parkway's...
Mini Cooper Destroyed By Early Morning Maryland Fire
A blaze that gutted a Mini Cooper in Maryland is under investigation, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal. In Talbot County, members of the St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department responded to Blueberry Acres Road shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, when a neighbor reported that the vehicle was up in flames.
shoredailynews.com
Two Injured in Accident near Onancock
Two individuals were injured in an accident that occured at the Market Street entrance to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital near Onancock. The accident was reported at approximately 10:55 a.m. Units from Onancock, Tasley and Parksley responded. Unofficially, two individuals were transported to the nearby Riverside Shore Memorial Emergency Room.
Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
fredericksburg.today
Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles
Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles. Deputies will be seeking charges for a juvenile student accused of throwing water bottles from a Stafford County School Bus and damaging a passing school bus. On September 14th at 4:39 p.m. deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 200...
Lexington Park man arrested, charged following workplace shooting
UPDATE 9/15/2022: Police have arrested and charged Lexington Park resident Sydney J. Spry(27) following yesterday’s shooting on Expedition Drive. According to police, Spry was recently terminated from his job. Following the shooting and police response, Spry was located in an apartment complex in Lexington Park. Members from the Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT) and […]
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On September 14, 2022, at 10:54 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired into a building. Upon arrival, deputies discovered numerous shell casings and damage...
Bay Net
UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park
UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
Bay Net
Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
Police arrested passed out driver; find handgun and two extended magazines
Lexington Park, MD- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the 21700 block of South Coral Driver in Lexington Park, MD, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the vehicle, which was still running and had the blinker activated. As officers approached, they discovered a male […]
WJLA
SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood
LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
Maryland Woman Killed By Oncoming Traffic After Leaving Vehicle Following Crash: State Police
Police pronounced a 21-year-old pedestrian dead in Maryland after being struck by a hit-and-run driver when she left her car following a one-vehicle crash, authorities announced. Gambrills resident Mariah Narain was struck and killed on Route 295 shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Anne Arundel County, according...
sungazette.news
Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
