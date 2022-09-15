Payette woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

A Payette woman recently netted a substantial prize playing the Idaho Lottery.

Melissa Gorham, a non-emergency medical transport driver, won $60,000 on the Big Spin Wheel on Wednesday at Boise Towne Square. Gorham purchased four Big Spin scratch tickets for $5 each and, on one of them, scratched off the coveted "spin wheel symbol," according to an Idaho Lottery press release.

Gorham was the fourth person to win a big wheel spin; there are two big spin opportunities remaining, the release said.

“I’m going to be smart about my winnings,” Gorham said in the release. “This helps so much. It’s such a huge blessing.”