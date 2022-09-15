Read full article on original website
Federal appeals court upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow-era voting law ‘steeped in racism’
A federal appeals court has upheld a 132-year-old, Jim Crow-era election law drafted by Mississippi’s past white supremacist leadership to undermine Black voters, despite the court admitting that the language was “steeped in racism” when it was adopted in 1890.Following a five-year legal challenge to strip the measure from the state’s constitution, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals determined that Mississippi has made enough changes over the following decades to override the racist “taint” of its foundation.A clause in the state’s 1890 constitution permanently bans people with certain felony convictions from voting, which the document’s authors believed were...
AOL Corp
Letters: Roberts wants faith in the Supreme Court. Seems more like a Supreme Cult
The article in Sunday’s edition quoting Chief Justice Roberts defending the legitimacy of the court rings hollow with me. It isn’t the fact that people disagree with the court’s decisions that make it seem illegitimate in many people’s eyes. It is the fact that ideology is the main criterion for selection, and that ideology appears to many of us to be the main driver for decisions. Voting only to match their party’s beliefs hurts the rule of law and our country in general. I wish I was wrong to think this, but the determination not to even give Garland a hearing eight months prior to an election, and to see laws overturned that were described by nominees as “settled”, does nothing to encourage me to think the Supreme Court is a court and not a cult.
North Carolina Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in voter ID case ahead of November election
(The Center Square) — Democrat justices on the North Carolina Supreme Court outvoted their Republican colleagues to expedite oral arguments for October in a lawsuit challenging the state's photo voter identification law. The state's highest court split along party lines 4-3 to issue an order on Sept. 9 calling...
Appeals court questions ruling on Florida’s 2021 elections law
TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the ruling was an “insult” to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is
Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Republicans help Democratic minority block near-total abortion ban in South Carolina
Opposition by quintet means Republicans lack votes in upper chamber to end filibuster, with bill heading back to state house
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina solicitor wants state Supreme Court to reverse ruling allowing speedway to sue state
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Solicitor General Ryan Park wants the North Carolina Supreme Court to reverse a unanimous Appeals Court ruling that allows an Alamance County speedway to sue over a 2020 COVID shutdown order. Park filed a petition for discretionary review last week that asks the...
New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
Mike Pence BACKS federal legislative efforts to ban abortion after Republicans split on Lindsey Graham's bill to outlaw the practice at 15 weeks of pregnancy
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday affirmed his support for new efforts to ban abortion – even as some senior Senate Republicans were keeping their distance from Sen. Lindsey Graham's new bill to outlaw abortion nationwide at 15 weeks. 'I welcome any and all efforts to advance the...
SE Cupp: GOP abortion flip floppers aren't fooling female voters
CNN political commentator SE Cupp calls out Republican candidates’ shifting positions on abortion rights following the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.
South Carolina state senators reject ban on almost all abortions
South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber's women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a...
Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism - But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of federal power to regulate interstate commerce.
Michigan Supreme Court decision has implications for women in Ohio, Indiana, even Kentucky
A Thursday ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court could have profound implications for women and their doctors in Ohio as well as other neighboring states. The court ruled that a petition signed by a record 730,000 voters was valid and ordered that an amendment protecting abortion rights be placed on the Nov. 8 ballot, the […] The post Michigan Supreme Court decision has implications for women in Ohio, Indiana, even Kentucky appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Supreme Court and the uses of history
Sept. 17 is designated by federal law as Constitution Day to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The U.S. Supreme Court is responsible in the American system of separation of powers for deciding what the Constitution means in specific cases. The first Monday in October marks the beginning of a new Supreme Court term.
CNBC
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces bill to ban most abortions nationwide after 15 weeks
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a bill to ban most abortions in every state starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy. The bill comes less than three months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced...
‘I can’t stay silent’: Roe reversal powers new generation to sign up and vote
Huge bloc of women expected to turn out in November midterms to protect abortion rights – could it alter the election outcome?. Sonya Koenig is scared. A 19-year-old student from Kalamazoo, Michigan, Koenig often stays up until 2am thinking. Sometimes she paces up and down the hall, or speaks to her roommate about nightmare scenarios in which she ends up pregnant and in need of an abortion.
