The article in Sunday’s edition quoting Chief Justice Roberts defending the legitimacy of the court rings hollow with me. It isn’t the fact that people disagree with the court’s decisions that make it seem illegitimate in many people’s eyes. It is the fact that ideology is the main criterion for selection, and that ideology appears to many of us to be the main driver for decisions. Voting only to match their party’s beliefs hurts the rule of law and our country in general. I wish I was wrong to think this, but the determination not to even give Garland a hearing eight months prior to an election, and to see laws overturned that were described by nominees as “settled”, does nothing to encourage me to think the Supreme Court is a court and not a cult.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO