Retail

The Disturbing Checkout Scam Walmart Is Being Accused Of

It's big, it's crowded, and it's in just about every town from the East Coast to the West: it's Walmart. Promoting big-box items with low prices, it's no surprise that Walmart serves an average of 230 million customers each week in 2022 (via Statista). But just how many of those 230 million customers are actually getting the prices they expected?
Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Major update as Target, Walmart & Kroger-like payment system to be expanded to millions giving shoppers cheaper options

SNAP recipients can now shop at more online grocery stores after the payment system has been expanded by the provider, Forage. Forage was approved by the USDA as a third-party payments provider for online SNAP shopping on Monday. Low-income households that receive food-purchasing assistance through SNAP, formally known as food...
Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service

Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
