Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday
The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
KFDA
San Jacinto Elementary School to celebrate 100 years on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is coming together tomorrow to celebrate San Jacinto Elementary School as it turns 100 years. The celebration is 1:00 p.m. on Sep. 17 at the elementary school, located at 3400 W. 4th Ave. At the event, retired teachers and principals, alumni and their families...
KFDA
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
KFDA
Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
KFDA
Amarillo Museum of Art opening Cannupa Hanska Lugar: Reunion this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will be opening their Cannupa Hanska Lugar: Reunion this Friday. The Exhibition opening reception will be on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and will continue on until December 31. The reunion is a solo exhibition at the museum presented by...
kgncnewsnow.com
Hocus Pocus In The Park
Come out for Hocus Pocus in the park on Saturday October 8th. The free event will take place at 5pm inside Memorial Park. Activities include treats, prizes, local food and trucks, and a whole bunch of candy stations. Popcorn will be provided by Texas Goody’s Popcorn and Treats. You...
KFDA
Moore County hosting 3rd Annual Ears and Beers Festival this Saturday
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Third Annual Ears and Beers Festival this Saturday. The festival will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at McDade Park. The Moore County YMCA will also be holding their annual...
KFDA
‘Chance of a lifetime for Amarillo’: Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit opening this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Americans and the Holocaust travel exhibit is opening its door this weekend, following with many events including a film series hosted by Panhandle PBS, and speakers almost every weekend of the exhibit. “All of the accompanying events that the library has beautifully organized is just...
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
Amarillo firefighters respond to fire near former Arnold Burgers location
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on a fire that temporarily closed Washington from I-40 to 15th Thursday morning. According to the department, firefighters were called to the area of 1611 S Washington, near the former Arnold Burgers location, on reports of flames and heavy smoke at around 4:25 a.m. When […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa takes a big loss to Amarillo on the road
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa High falls on the road to Amarillo, 42-17. The Bronchos scored only three points in the first half. The Bronchos fall to 2-2 on the season. Watch the video above for highlights.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo
Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
KFDA
Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this morning. According to officials, on Friday Sept. 16, at around 12 a.m., officers were called to a major accident near IH 40 and Bell Street. When officers arrived...
Next phase of road work to impact Western Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that the next phase of the Community Investment Program Project will impact the traffic on Western Street on Sept. 20. The city detailed that the project will shift traffic from the east side of Western Street north of 45th Avenue to the newly constructed lane on […]
KFDA
Good News: Rancher Supply Store supplying free pig for interested student
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The thought of receiving a free pig may not appeal to everyone, but for students with limited resources and wanting to show an animal — it can be a great opportunity. Shoppers at most stores are accustomed to seeing various promotions like discounts on merchandise...
What Happened to Ly’s Cafe on Amarillo Boulevard?
I am the first to admit sometimes I miss things. I try not to but it is all part of being human. Now when it comes to food it really surprises me if I don't hear about a new place coming to town. On the same note, it really surprises...
Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star
I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
KFDA
‘We want to get back to twice a week’: City of Amarillo continues to see a staffing shortage with its residential trash collection
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been about a month since the City of Amarillo implemented new procedures for its residential trash pick up services. Last month, residential collections went from twice a week to now only once a week, the city blaming staffing shortages. The COA Public Works Department...
