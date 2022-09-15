ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

San Jacinto Elementary School to celebrate 100 years on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is coming together tomorrow to celebrate San Jacinto Elementary School as it turns 100 years. The celebration is 1:00 p.m. on Sep. 17 at the elementary school, located at 3400 W. 4th Ave. At the event, retired teachers and principals, alumni and their families...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Government
Amarillo, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hocus Pocus In The Park

Come out for Hocus Pocus in the park on Saturday October 8th. The free event will take place at 5pm inside Memorial Park. Activities include treats, prizes, local food and trucks, and a whole bunch of candy stations. Popcorn will be provided by Texas Goody’s Popcorn and Treats. You...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Festival#Local Life#Localevent#6th Street#Food Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
98.7 The Bomb

Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo

Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this morning. According to officials, on Friday Sept. 16, at around 12 a.m., officers were called to a major accident near IH 40 and Bell Street. When officers arrived...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star

I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy