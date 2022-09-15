ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

Related
wustl.edu

Professor Kimberly Norwood Named A 2022 YWCA Leader of Distinction

Professor Kimberly Norwood was recently named a 2022 Leader of Distinction by the YWCA Metro St. Louis in the Racial Justice category! Honorees are peer-selected leaders in their respective fields who exemplify talent, persistence, service, and more. The YWCA is one of the longest-running nonprofit women’s organizations in the world.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy