Madison man charged with setting house on fire with daughter inside

Wbaltv.com
Police: Domestic assault suspect fatally shot after firing gun at officers in Harwood
HARWOOD, Md. — Officers called early Saturday to a domestic dispute fatally shot an armed man, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the 4100 block of Sands Road in the Harwood area. Police said a woman told them that her...
Man Charged With Murder After Beating An Elderly Victim To Death In Beltsville Parking Lot
A man captured on video fatally beating an elderly man in a Beltsville parking lot has been arrested after the manner of death of the victim was officially ruled a homicide, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, was captured on surveillance video assaulting Johnny Lee Shepard, 87, in a residential parking...
Midday Shooter At Large After Teen Found With Shot Outside Baltimore Apartment Building: Police
Police have launched an investigation following a midday shooting in Maryland that left a teen hospitalized, authorities announced. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District responded to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.
WJLA
Suspect killed in Anne Arundel County police involved shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Anne Arundel County after firing his weapon at police. According to a police spokesman, officers were responding to a domestic violence call near Sands Road Saturday at about 2:15 a.m. Corporal Chris Anderson said, a woman called 911 and...
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed man
Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said that an officer shot and killed an armed man during the predawn hours Saturday. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Sands Road in Harwood, Corporal Chris Anderson told WTOP. Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a call at...
Woman Charged For Attempted Murder Of Man Left With Severe Injuries In Baltimore
A woman is in custody after being accused of seriously injuring a man in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. Saidah Williams, 29, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the 7600 block of Lillian Hold Drive in Baltimore County after the shooting of a 31-year-old man on Thursday, Sept., according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old shot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was shot in East Baltimore, Saturday. Officers in East Baltimore said the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. near Ward Court. At the scene, officers said they found the teen suffering a non-life threatening injury to a lower...
'I hope it is a wakeup call': Murdered 60-year-old Canton volunteer remembered
As police circulate photo of suspect in popular Canton volunteer's death, senior center prepares to dedicate a garden in his memory.
WGMD Radio
Harrington Man Charged for Assault, Drugs & Weapons in Easton
A Harrington man has been arrested after a call for a domestic assault at the Galloway Meadows Apartments in Easton. Easton Police responding to the call learned the suspect may be in possession of a firearm. Officers found 22 year old Aaron Bury of Harrington in a wooded area near the apartment complex – he was arrested without incident and found in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol as well as marijuana packaged for sale. Bury is charged with assault as well as drug and weapons offenses and is being held at the Talbot Detention Center.
Man accused of assaulting elderly man charged after victim dies from his injuries
BELTSVILLE, Md. — A man is now facing common law murder charges after the 87-year-old victim he is accused of assaulting died from his injuries. The charges stem from an attack on June 2 in Beltsville, Maryland. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, Johnny Lee Shepherd, 87,...
Wbaltv.com
16-year-old boy shot Saturday afternoon in east Baltimore
A teenager was shot Saturday afternoon in east Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called just before 1 p.m.to the 1500 block of Ward Court, where a 16-year-old boy was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is asked...
WMDT.com
Man dies in Harrington crash, police investigating
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Harrington. Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a Ford pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
WBOC
Police Warn of Increased Vehicle Thefts in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- People in Seaford are asked to lock their car doors after several vehicles were reported stolen in the area. Seaford Police say the thefts have been mostly newer model Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Officers have found several cars that were stolen outside of Seaford Police jurisdiction. In the...
WMDT.com
Eden man dies following morning crash
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Eden man Friday morning in the Salisbury area. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS were called to the 26000 block of Riverside Drive Extended at around 7:50 a.m. for a report of a traffic crash with serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was stopped on the roadway preparing to unload when it was hit in the rear by a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup.
WTOP
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
Nottingham MD
Two teens arrested after gun found in backpack outside Chesapeake High School
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County arrested two teens on Monday after a gun was found in a backpack outside of an Essex school. The incident took place on Monday afternoon outside of Chesapeake High School. At the scene, officers arrested a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old. The initial call was...
ATM stolen from Hampden liquor store amid theft trend targeting Baltimore's money machines
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the brazen theft of an ATM from a liquor store in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in North Baltimore were alerted to the theft a few minutes before 2 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They were sent to Red Fish Liquors, a liquor store that sits in the 4000 block of Falls Road, to investigate "a reported larceny of an ATM," Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said.Investigators did not divulge details about how the ATM was stolen. Falls Road is a main thoroughfare that cuts through the heart of Hampden.On Saturday, it was busy as multiple vehicles traveled along it toward other parts of the Baltimore area.A strip of crime scene tape was wrapped around the liquor store, blocking off a slice of the sidewalk.Police say that there have been 10 ATMs stolen in Baltimore between July and September 13.The stolen Hampden ATM pushes that number closer to a dozen.During that same time frame of roughly 11 weeks, there have been an additional six attempted burglaries of ATMs in the city, Eldridge told WJZ.
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Crash Near Harrington Leaves 1 Dead
Delaware State Police were called just after 6am for vehicle crash on Prospect Church Road at Hammondtown Road near Harrington. Police say a 64 year old man was northbound on Prospect Church Road and drifted off the roadway and struck a private residence and a tree. The driver was properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. No alcohol or drug use is suspected to be a factor.
Person Hospitalized, Cat Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In 'Historic' Maryland Dwelling
One person was hospitalized in Maryland when a bedroom blaze broke out in a three-story “historic dwelling,” the fire marshal announced. In Wicomico County, first responders were dispatched to an East Isabella Street home in Salisbury shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when an occupant of the residence noticed a fire in a rear bedroom on the first floor.
