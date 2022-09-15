ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boston State Hospital CAC General and Annual Meeting

The Boston State Hospital CAC General and Annual Meeting will be held virtually on September 15 at 6 p.m. Members of the public can contact Beverley Johnson for call-in information or the Zoom link. Ms. Johnson can be reached via telephone at 617-438-2767 and via email at bjohnson@bevcoassociates.comcastbiz.net.
Community Preservation Committee Remote Hearing

The City of Boston’s Community Preservation Committee will hold a remote hearing on September 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and not in person. Members of the public can participate in the meeting by going to our Zoom Meeting link or calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering the meeting id 822 5403 6837 and passcode 649047.
Hike Boston Sherrin Woods

Hike Boston is a week-day day-time hiking series where we invite you to join us for a walk in one of Boston's parks or urban wilds. Boston Park Rangers, Urban Wilds staff, and Parks employees will provide formal and informal discussions or tours during the hikes. Some hikes may be more focused on taking a walk in the park, while others may be more informational.
BOSTON, MA

