Ross County, OH

sciotopost.com

Breaking: Fully Engulfed Structure Fire Reported in Ross County

ROSS – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a full engulfed structure fire around 5:20 pm on Saturday in the area of 1300 Hartwood road in Ross County. According to early reports, an authority is on the scene that says that the building is fully engulfed and everyone is out of the building.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe seeking arsonist from garage fire

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Chillicothe Fire and Police Departments are looking for an arsonist from a Sunday garage fire. Officers said they were dispatched to a garage fire at the rear of 248 Long Street. “Chillicothe Fire Department is investigating this fire with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Motorcyclist killed in afternoon crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed on Friday when he wrecked his motorcycle. Troopers said Randolph W. Cunningham, 67, was traveling on Lick Run Road when his motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Life saving measures were performed on the scene but Cunningham succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Road Closes for Vehicle Fire

Pickaway – Fire Crews responded to the 6000 block of Hayesville road today after a fire broke out inside a vehilce around 10:30 am. According to early reports the fire took over the vehilce and shut down the roadway. One person complained of problems breathing from smoke in an...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash

UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
POINT PLEASANT, WV
10TV

Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle

HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Truck turning over closes road

POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Blood, bullets, shoe prints were focus of Friday's testimony in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio — Blood spatter, bullet holes and DNA evidence. It was a full day of testimony in George Wagner IV's murder trial. Shane Hanshaw, a crime scene investigator with the Ohio Cureau of Criminal Investigation was on the stand all day Friday. He took jurors back to April 22, 2016, when he arrived at one of the four crime scenes in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

