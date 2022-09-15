Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Fully Engulfed Structure Fire Reported in Ross County
ROSS – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a full engulfed structure fire around 5:20 pm on Saturday in the area of 1300 Hartwood road in Ross County. According to early reports, an authority is on the scene that says that the building is fully engulfed and everyone is out of the building.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe seeking arsonist from garage fire
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Chillicothe Fire and Police Departments are looking for an arsonist from a Sunday garage fire. Officers said they were dispatched to a garage fire at the rear of 248 Long Street. “Chillicothe Fire Department is investigating this fire with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s...
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash in Pike Township
PIKE TOWNSHIP — At least one person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in Clark County Saturday evening, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night. Crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Folk Ream Road...
wnewsj.com
OSHP: Several hurt in SR 380 crash Friday night; suspect flees on foot
SPRING VALLEY TWP., Greene County — The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Motorcyclist killed in afternoon crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed on Friday when he wrecked his motorcycle. Troopers said Randolph W. Cunningham, 67, was traveling on Lick Run Road when his motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Life saving measures were performed on the scene but Cunningham succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash.
Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
Driver flees ‘life-threatening’ crash in Xenia
The crash involved a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Road Closes for Vehicle Fire
Pickaway – Fire Crews responded to the 6000 block of Hayesville road today after a fire broke out inside a vehilce around 10:30 am. According to early reports the fire took over the vehilce and shut down the roadway. One person complained of problems breathing from smoke in an...
Fox 19
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
Woman injured, multiple cars and houses damaged in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured and multiple houses were struck by bullets after a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said the woman was shot in her...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Emergency crews are responding to a crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles in Greene County Thursday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of West Spring Valley Paintersville Road and OH-380 around 7:45 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. At least...
Columbus police: Man shot in burglary attempt dies, homicide investigating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man shot when police said he attempted to break into a home last month has died, and the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit is now investigating the incident. On Aug. 18 at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hinman Avenue for a call of a […]
Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash
UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle
HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
WSAZ
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
WLWT 5
Blood, bullets, shoe prints were focus of Friday's testimony in Pike County
WAVERLY, Ohio — Blood spatter, bullet holes and DNA evidence. It was a full day of testimony in George Wagner IV's murder trial. Shane Hanshaw, a crime scene investigator with the Ohio Cureau of Criminal Investigation was on the stand all day Friday. He took jurors back to April 22, 2016, when he arrived at one of the four crime scenes in Pike County.
