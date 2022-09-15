ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Lake Placid to undergo 10 hour power outage for upgrades

Lake Placid – A 10 hour outage will begin on Tuesday night and power won’t come back until Wednesday morning. The planned outage is part of an upgrade to the city’s power grid as the National Grid wants to replace the wooden poles that run from Malone to Lake Placid with steel ones.
LAKE PLACID, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington

Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
KILLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Racial justice group registers voters

Seven weeks ahead of Election Day, the push is on to get people registered to vote and the City of Burlington is no exception. The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance held a voter registration drive to help people in the local community. “Most folks who are eligible to vote don’t and...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Juveniles lead police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle

Lake Placid, NY — Two juveniles are facing charges after stealing a car and damaging law enforcement vehicles during a pursuit. Police say that two male juveniles, a 14-year-old, and a 13-year-old, ran away from Mountain Lake Academy on Monday. They stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and drove around nearby areas before being pursued by both Border Patrol and State Police. Police say the juveniles caused damage to the law enforcement vehicles.
LAKE PLACID, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plattsburgh, NY
Government
City
Plattsburgh, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Body of woman reported missing found at Rock Point

Burlington, VT — The body of a woman who was reported missing was found Saturday in Burlington. Ryann J. Collins, 31, was reported missing by friends late Friday. Police say information led them to the parking lot of North Beach and Rock Point, where they located her body just before noon Saturday.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Three injured in head-on crash in Coventry

Coventry, VT — Vermont State Police say speed and alcohol were likely factors in a head-on crash Saturday that injured three people, one critically. Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas, was northbound on VT Route 14 when he lost control of his 2018 Toyota Tacoma near US Route 5. Outlaw’s vehicle crossed over the median and hit an older model pickup truck driven by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, VT.
COVENTRY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Man sought after Battery Park stabbing injures two

Burlington, VT — Burlington Police are looking for a man who was allegedly involved in an incident at Battery Park that left two women with stab wounds. Police say a 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest, and her 59-year-old mother suffered hand lacerations. Police initially were able to...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy