mychamplainvalley.com
Lake Placid to undergo 10 hour power outage for upgrades
Lake Placid – A 10 hour outage will begin on Tuesday night and power won’t come back until Wednesday morning. The planned outage is part of an upgrade to the city’s power grid as the National Grid wants to replace the wooden poles that run from Malone to Lake Placid with steel ones.
mychamplainvalley.com
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
mychamplainvalley.com
Racial justice group registers voters
Seven weeks ahead of Election Day, the push is on to get people registered to vote and the City of Burlington is no exception. The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance held a voter registration drive to help people in the local community. “Most folks who are eligible to vote don’t and...
mychamplainvalley.com
Juveniles lead police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle
Lake Placid, NY — Two juveniles are facing charges after stealing a car and damaging law enforcement vehicles during a pursuit. Police say that two male juveniles, a 14-year-old, and a 13-year-old, ran away from Mountain Lake Academy on Monday. They stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and drove around nearby areas before being pursued by both Border Patrol and State Police. Police say the juveniles caused damage to the law enforcement vehicles.
mychamplainvalley.com
Body of woman reported missing found at Rock Point
Burlington, VT — The body of a woman who was reported missing was found Saturday in Burlington. Ryann J. Collins, 31, was reported missing by friends late Friday. Police say information led them to the parking lot of North Beach and Rock Point, where they located her body just before noon Saturday.
mychamplainvalley.com
Three injured in head-on crash in Coventry
Coventry, VT — Vermont State Police say speed and alcohol were likely factors in a head-on crash Saturday that injured three people, one critically. Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas, was northbound on VT Route 14 when he lost control of his 2018 Toyota Tacoma near US Route 5. Outlaw’s vehicle crossed over the median and hit an older model pickup truck driven by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, VT.
mychamplainvalley.com
Man sought after Battery Park stabbing injures two
Burlington, VT — Burlington Police are looking for a man who was allegedly involved in an incident at Battery Park that left two women with stab wounds. Police say a 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest, and her 59-year-old mother suffered hand lacerations. Police initially were able to...
