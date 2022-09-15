Lake Placid, NY — Two juveniles are facing charges after stealing a car and damaging law enforcement vehicles during a pursuit. Police say that two male juveniles, a 14-year-old, and a 13-year-old, ran away from Mountain Lake Academy on Monday. They stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and drove around nearby areas before being pursued by both Border Patrol and State Police. Police say the juveniles caused damage to the law enforcement vehicles.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO