Student charged, expelled after making bomb threat at Klein Forest High School, district says

ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

Klein Forest High School was evacuated Thursday morning after a student allegedly made a threat involving a bomb against the school.

The Klein Independent School District said the student was taken into custody and has been charged with a felony. The DA's office has reportedly accepted those charges, the district said.

The student was also said to be emergency expelled in accordance to the district's student code of conduct.

All students and staff were reported safe after an evacuation took place, authorities said.

The district said families who want to pick up their students can report to the circle drive near the baseball field at Klein Forest.

Students who typically take the bus home were put on buses to be sent home. Students remaining at the school outside of the building continue to be under staff supervision, Klein ISD said.

All classes and after-school activities have been canceled for Thursday and any items left at the school can be recovered Friday morning, the district said.

Klein ISD said students will return to school on Friday at normal time and will only report directly to their third-period classroom.

Klein ISD Police and other agencies did a complete search and found no explosives on campus.

The district assured they will have additional police presence on campus throughout the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution.

