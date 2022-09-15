ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leitchfield, KY

WBKO

Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory after repairing a leak on a 12 inch main line leak along State Route 505 South. The pipe feeds directly int the Windy Hill water tank. A boil water advisory issued for all customers...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Traffic delays expected this weekend during ‘Groove & Glow’

GLASGOW — Motorists in Barren County could experience traffic delays along Highway 90 on Saturday as Entertain Glasgow hosts its Groove & Glow event. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The event at Glasgow Municipal Airport’s Moore Field will create significant traffic impacts along Highway 90 toward Cave City.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Sept. 6, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 6 – Sept. 9, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Sept....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

Fatal Crash in Elizabethtown

A fatal motor vehicle accident in Elizabethtown occurred yesterday. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department Chris Denham stated, “shortly before 7am, Thursday morning, we were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John road, in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Sadly, the operator of the motorcycle, 39 year-old Giovanni Collazo Agosto, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.” Preliminary investigations revealed that a bus owned by the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky or TACK was involved in the crash. Denham continued,” a transport bus was southbound on Ring Road and attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Five Star Food Mart. While doing so, the bus crossed into the path of the northbound motorcycle being operated by Agosto.” The investigation is ongoing.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County Humane Society to host The Dog Jog

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – If you want to jog with your dog one Autumn morning, the Muhlenberg County Humane Society has just the event. The Dog Jog is on October 22 at 10 a.m., and will be at the Rails to Trails Central City Trailhead. The funds will benefit the Muhlenberg County Humane Society. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
daviessky.org

Update on Broadband Expansion Project

After several regulatory delays, Conexon is accelerating the construction of a fiber-to-the-home network across Kenergy’s service territory. “They plan to make up for lost time by bringing in additional crews for the installation,” said Assistant Treasurer Jordan Johnson. “Their aim is still to connect some customers by the end of this year but if they miss that target it will be by a matter of weeks not months.”
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Man shot twice in Owensboro, arrest made

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say they were called early Sunday morning to a shooting in the 1200 block of W. 7th Street. They say they found a man who had been shot twice. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be...
Wave 3

2 killed, 1 injured in Shively triple shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
jpinews.com

City of Glasgow Approves Counter Offer For Justice Center

Following lengthy discussions on September 12 in regards to the judicial center project, Glasgow City Council members voted to approve a resolution that will allow the city to enter into an agreement with Barren County Public Properties Corporation to allow them the option to purchase city-owned property. The 3.26 acreage...
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Churchill Downs purchasing Ellis Park, planning new gambling facility in Owensboro

Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) has agreed to buy Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, for $79 million in cash. The deal announced Thursday with Enchantment Holdings LLC includes Churchill Downs assuming Ellis Park’s opportunity to build a track extension facility in Owensboro. The deal is subject to certain working capital and other purchase price adjustments, CDI said in a statement.
OWENSBORO, KY

