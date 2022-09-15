ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Sept. 15-18

By Carlos Mathis
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a fun event this weekend, Sept. 15-18? Here’s a list of what’s happening in the Dayton area.

Thursday, Sept. 15

  • Daytonopoly – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stratacache Tower, 40 N Main St., Dayton. Explore downtown Dayton by utilizing 18 different interactive spaces. Learn more .
  • Pizza with the Police – 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Miamisburg Branch Library, 545 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg. Spend the afternoon eating pizza and checking out emergency vehicles. Learn more .
  • Free Concert at Rotary Park – 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Rotary Park, 320 S. Main St., Springboro. Enjoy a free concert with Heath Bowling along with Girls’ Night Out. Learn more .
  • Feud Trivia at the Roadhouse – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton. Have fun with playing Last Call Feud, a twist to the original “Family Feud” show. Learn more .
  • Boy George & Culture Club with The English Beat – 8 p.m., Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights. The English Beat is the opening act. Learn more .
  • Bands & Sand Summer Concert Series – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. 1 S. Elm St., West Carrollton. Celebrate the summer off with a concert by Stranger. Learn more .
  • Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 7 p.m. Levitt Pavillion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton. A concert with a jazz band as a part of the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Series. Learn more .
  • Nurse Blake: PTO Tour – 7:30 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. A registered nurse on a comedy tour on experiences in the healthcare field. Learn more .
  • Todd Barry – 7 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E 3rd St., Dayton. An evening of comedy. Learn more .
Friday, Sept. 16

  • Daytonopoly – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stratacache Tower, 40 N Main St., Dayton. Explore downtown Dayton by utilizing 18 different interactive spaces. Learn more .
  • 40th Annual Lake Loramie Fall Festival – 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Lake Loramie State Park, 4401 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, Minster. Enjoy live entertainment, crafts, tractors and more. Learn more .
  • Out on 5th – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Oregon District, E. Fifth St., Dayton. Enjoy drinking, dining, shopping, and discover everything the Oregon District has to offer. Learn more .
  • Preble County Pork Fest Kickoff & Balloon Launch – 5:30 p.m. Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 Franklin St., Eaton. Learn more .
Saturday, Sept. 17

  • Preble County Pork Fest – 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. Start your day off with a breakfast and enjoy the festivities. Learn more .
  • U.S. Air Force Marathon – 7:30 a.m. National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 5030 Pearson Road, Wright-Patterson AFB. Participants will receive a shirt, refreshments and more. Learn more .
  • Aullwood Fall Fest – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aullwood Audubon Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton. A festival filled with food, crafts, animals and more! Learn more .
  • EcoFEST – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. A new, free event that includes a honey station, an animal conservation area and more! Learn more .
  • Hispanic Heritage Festival & Parade – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Riverscape Metropark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Celebrating Hispanic Heritage and Culture. Learn more .
  • Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour – 7 p.m., Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights. Jon Pardi with Special Guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters. Learn more .
  • The Guess Who – 7 p.m. Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy. A Canadian rock band. Learn more .
Sunday, Sept. 18

  • Preble County Pork Fest – 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. Begin your day with breakfast and fun for the whole family! Learn more .
  • Aullwood Fall Fest – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aullwood Audubon Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton. A festival filled with food, crafts, animals and more! Learn more .
  • 15th Dayton Concours d’Elegance – 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Browse antique cars and motorcycles. Learn more .
  • Bridal & Wedding Expo – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Find everything you need for the perfect wedding. Learn more .
  • Dayton Vegan Food & Drink Festival – 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. A celebration of vegan food and beverages. Learn more .

