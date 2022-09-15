ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest

DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
Authorities arrest North Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags

DALLAS — Dallas police on Wednesday arrested a 59-year-old Richardson anesthesiologist on a federal warrant on suspicion of allegedly contaminating IV bags at a North Dallas surgical center, resulting in the death of a fellow Dallas physician and injuries to several other patients. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. is...
