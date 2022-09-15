Read full article on original website
Fentanyl busts and overdoses has local agencies working around the clock
DALLAS — The number of fentanyl-related drug cases has skyrocketed over the last 36 months. Collin, Cooke and Tarrant Counties all had significant developments in the fight to get the deadly substance off the streets. "With only two milligrams of fentanyl, that is a deadly dose for a non-opioid...
'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
Authorities arrest North Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags
DALLAS — Dallas police on Wednesday arrested a 59-year-old Richardson anesthesiologist on a federal warrant on suspicion of allegedly contaminating IV bags at a North Dallas surgical center, resulting in the death of a fellow Dallas physician and injuries to several other patients. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. is...
Man arrested in death of cyclist in Grand Prairie, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A man has been arrested after police said he allegedly hit and killed a cyclist in Grand Prairie and didn't stop to help. Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of West Jefferson Street, near Great SW Parkway. According...
Blue Mound police chief abruptly resigns, accuses city of 'defunding' his department; mayor defends call, says every department in city faces cuts
BLUE MOUND, Texas — The chief of police in the Fort Worth suburb of Blue Mound abruptly resigned from his post on Thursday after claiming city leaders wanted to defund his department. During a public hearing on the proposed Blue Mound city budget this week, former police chief Dusty...
Lawsuit filed by Dallas County jail inmates asking for release amid rising COVID-19 number has been dismissed two and a half years later
DALLAS — A lawsuit filed in April 2020 that demanded the immediate release of Dallas County jail inmates who were over 50 and considered “medically high-risk” for the COVID-19 has been dismissed, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The lawsuit claimed the jail was...
Daughter of slain Mesquite police officer impact statement to killer: 'I want to know the heart and soul behind the gun'
DALLAS — In court Thursday morning, emotional impact statements were heard from the family of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston. The officer was gunned down in December 2021 while responding to a disturbance call. Jaime Jaramillo was convicted Wednesday for capital murder in Houston's death. Houston’s family got a...
Fort Worth Police Department revives PSA warning students, parents on consequences of fake school threats
FORT WORTH, Texas — Parents of school-aged children are urged to watch a public service announcement being revived by the Fort Worth Police Department. The main message: to encourage conversation about the seriousness of school threats. Reviving the PSA couldn't come at a better time because just this week,...
Mansfield ISD warns of increased catalytic converters thefts across campuses
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield Independent School District police are investigating several reports of catalytic converters being stolen from cars on campuses. The district said officers have responded to several reports across several campuses, from staff and parents of students. "In light of the rash of thefts, officers will be...
A goal to end homelessness: Austin Street Center
Homelessness is a growing issue across North Texas. In Dallas, Austin Street Center is hoping to bring the crisis to an end.
Two Frisco high schoolers arrested after hitting, injuring student with disability, police say
FRISCO, Texas — Two North Texas high school students have been arrested after hitting and injuring another student, according to the Frisco Police Department. Officers took two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring an individual with a disability, police say. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., Frisco Police were made aware of an assault that occurred at Lone Star High School on Tuesday.
Man accused of killing Mesquite Officer Richard Houston stands trial for capital murder
DALLAS — Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston was shot and killed outside the Albertson’s grocery store on Dec 3rd, 2021. Houston was responding to a disturbance on the 1500 block of South Beltline Road in Mesquite. He was a 21-year veteran of the police force and a married father of three children.
Auditor says she was fired for uncovering ‘grade and attendance manipulation’ within Dallas ISD
DALLAS, Texas — A former Dallas Independent School District auditor asked to be reinstated after alleging the district terminated her for uncovering 'grade changing and attendance manipulation' within its classrooms. The former auditor and manager of Investigative Services within the district's Office of Internal Audit, Andrea Whelan, appealed her...
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two teenagers were arrested Friday after receiving information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School homecoming game.
Dallas County to consider whether to demolish the county jail and criminal courthouse – potentially changing the city skyline
DALLAS — Dallas County commissioners are considering whether to move the county jail and criminal courthouse from the western edge of downtown, potentially opening hundreds of acres of prime real estate to development that could permanently change the city skyline. “We’re looking at what would be best,” county Judge...
Man found guilty of capital murder in shooting death of Mesquite police officer
DALLAS — A man has been found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of a Mesquite police officer in December 2021. On just the second day of the trial, a jury found Jamie Jaramillo guilty of murdering Richard Houston while the Mesquite officer was responding to a disturbance call outside an Albertson's grocery store.
Person claiming to be parent tried to enter Keller ISD elementary school, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — An adult claiming to be the parent of a student tried to enter a Keller ISD elementary school on Tuesday morning, according to officials. The district said the incident happened at Caprock Elementary School as students were arriving in the morning. According to the district,...
North Richland Hills resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Editor's Note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 related to Mega Millions. A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s, Texas Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
Fort Worth railroad workers are ready to strike as part of nationwide protest
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some railroad union representatives in Fort Worth are warning that if workers go on strike some of the trains throughout the city will come to a stop right away. They have also shared that some businesses will feel the impact right away. Chris Bond is...
