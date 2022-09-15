FRISCO, Texas — Two North Texas high school students have been arrested after hitting and injuring another student, according to the Frisco Police Department. Officers took two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring an individual with a disability, police say. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., Frisco Police were made aware of an assault that occurred at Lone Star High School on Tuesday.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO