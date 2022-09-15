ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Daily Mail

Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Black Enterprise

First Class Passenger Sentenced to Prison for Interfering With Crew During Diverted Flight

A New York woman who was seated in first class landed herself a four-month prison sentence for interfering with the crew after the flight was diverted. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and another female first-class passenger were removed from a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year after they displayed intimidating behavior toward the staff once the flight was diverted to Pheonix, ABC News reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Prosecutors suggest 8-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who admitted to faking her own 2016 kidnapping

Prosecutors have recommended an eight-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own 2016 kidnapping. Federal prosecutors suggested Papini should serve one month in custody and seven months under home detention, according to an amended sentencing memorandum filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Illinois 'Purge' law creating 'criminals paradise' mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison

A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it”  will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
ANAHEIM, CA
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prisoner seen in Netflix's The Innocent Man has murder conviction reinstated after previously being granted relief

A prisoner featured in the Netflix documentary series The Innocent Man has had his murder conviction and life sentence reinstated after previously being granted relief.Thomas Ward, known to the public as Tommy Ward, was convicted in 1999 of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada, Oklahoma.In 2020, District Judge Paula Inge vacated his conviction, dismissed the charges against him, and ordered him set free. Ward remained in prison while the state appealed the ruling, The Associated Press reported at the time.However, court documents filed on Monday (29 August) show that on Friday (26 August), Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal...
ADA, OK
Daily Mail

Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail

An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
DES MOINES, IA

