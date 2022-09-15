ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fryeburg, ME

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The North Shore Of Boston

Before I moved to Pittsfield in the fall of 2010, I spent, with the exception of just one calendar year, in Boston's North Shore. Lynn, Wakefield, and Melrose, to be exact, I even sold cars at Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield. Speaking of Rt. 1... 5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up...
Do You Find This Beloved Term for Massachusetts Residents Offensive?

Massachusetts is known for many things, including the Boston Tea Party, Plymouth Rock, rabid sports fans, and of course that terrible Boston accent. But there is a lot more to our proud Massachusetts heritage than just those things. Like our terrible driving, or that fact that some people think we're "loud" or "obnoxious" or "hard-headed" (or is that just me?)
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

