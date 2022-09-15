ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense

Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kickoff time, broadcast network set for Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5

The Maryland Terrapins are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans in Week 5 of the college football season. Kickoff time has been scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Oct. 1 at SECU Stadium, Maryland announced on Monday via Twitter. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 as the two teams look to compete in the loaded B1G East.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Eastern Michigan hilariously trolls Arizona State following upset win

Those who stayed up to watch Arizona State fall to Eastern Michigan (of which there were many, I’m sure) were in for a treat on Twitter following the 30-21 final score. Eastern Michigan hilariously trolled the Pac-12 school after pulling off the upset. That’s cold. Sun Devils head coach...
YPSILANTI, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ronnie Bell's ridiculous one-handed TD attempt ruled incomplete

Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell showed some insane effort on a touchdown attempt, but his catch was ruled incomplete. Bell fought threw the contact and extended his arm out to wrangle the ball in, but the referees said it hit the ground and it was ruled incomplete. Despite the ruling, Bell still showed some insane athleticism on the play.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

AJ Henning increases Michigan lead over UConn with electric punt return TD

AJ Henning has been waiting for that one. He’s finally got his punt return score this season, and he had to work for it. Michigan is up big on UConn and we aren’t even to halftime. Henning took a punt the distance, breaking several tackles along the way while showcasing his ridiculous breakaway speed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan to be without key player Saturday

Michigan will have to manage without one of its key running backs on Saturday against UConn. The Wolverines will be without Donovan Edwards on Saturday as the running back continues to nurse an ankle injury sustained from the Hawaii game last week. Edwards’s status had been unclear all week, but...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

College football fans react to Washington's win over No. 11 Michigan State

No. 11 Michigan State entered Saturday as a slight underdog against Washington, and the Huskies didn’t disappoint. Washington beat Michigan State 39-28 Saturday night. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 24-of-40 passes with 4 touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk caught 3 of Penix’s touchdown passes. Meanwhile, Michigan...
SEATTLE, WA

