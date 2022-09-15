Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: 5 players not named JJ McCarthy who will be key for the Wolverines
This season will be full of JJ McCarthy-themed Michigan coverage. He’s on his way to being a star quarterback for the Wolverines, so the attention will be inevitable, justified and unavoidable. He’ll get more ink and digital copy than previous 5-stars Rashan Gary and Jabrill Peppers, combined, generated during their time in Ann Arbor.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense
Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota
Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker on taking losses personal: 'Right now, I'm a horse(bleep) coach'
Mel Tucker was not too pleased after the loss to Washington. Especially after his team gave up 397 yards passing to Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Other than head coaching duties this season, Tucker is also taking on the role of coaching...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker hilariously references his mother following expletive at weekly press conference
Mel Tucker made it known that he was not feeling good about how his team played against Washington. He had a great response when referencing how he let an expletive slip in one of his recent comments. Tucker was critical of himself after his defense let up 397 yards passing...
saturdaytradition.com
Kickoff time, broadcast network set for Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5
The Maryland Terrapins are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans in Week 5 of the college football season. Kickoff time has been scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Oct. 1 at SECU Stadium, Maryland announced on Monday via Twitter. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 as the two teams look to compete in the loaded B1G East.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara injury: Jim Harbaugh updates status for Michigan QB following UConn game
Cade McNamara exited Michigan’s blowout win over UConn with what appeared to be a leg injury following a sack. Jim Harbaugh spoke on McNamara’s status postgame, stating that the backup quarterback will miss at least “a few weeks” following the injury. Harbaugh named JJ McCarthy the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like in OSU's blowout of Toledo
In Saturday’s 77-21 win over Toledo, Ohio State’s offense looked like it might have been playing a video game instead of competing in FBS football: 77 points and 763 yards couldn’t be real, could it? Indeed it was real. Here’s our breakdown of an exciting day that...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
saturdaytradition.com
Eastern Michigan hilariously trolls Arizona State following upset win
Those who stayed up to watch Arizona State fall to Eastern Michigan (of which there were many, I’m sure) were in for a treat on Twitter following the 30-21 final score. Eastern Michigan hilariously trolled the Pac-12 school after pulling off the upset. That’s cold. Sun Devils head coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Ronnie Bell's ridiculous one-handed TD attempt ruled incomplete
Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell showed some insane effort on a touchdown attempt, but his catch was ruled incomplete. Bell fought threw the contact and extended his arm out to wrangle the ball in, but the referees said it hit the ground and it was ruled incomplete. Despite the ruling, Bell still showed some insane athleticism on the play.
saturdaytradition.com
AJ Henning increases Michigan lead over UConn with electric punt return TD
AJ Henning has been waiting for that one. He’s finally got his punt return score this season, and he had to work for it. Michigan is up big on UConn and we aren’t even to halftime. Henning took a punt the distance, breaking several tackles along the way while showcasing his ridiculous breakaway speed.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan to be without key player Saturday
Michigan will have to manage without one of its key running backs on Saturday against UConn. The Wolverines will be without Donovan Edwards on Saturday as the running back continues to nurse an ankle injury sustained from the Hawaii game last week. Edwards’s status had been unclear all week, but...
saturdaytradition.com
College football fans react to Washington's win over No. 11 Michigan State
No. 11 Michigan State entered Saturday as a slight underdog against Washington, and the Huskies didn’t disappoint. Washington beat Michigan State 39-28 Saturday night. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 24-of-40 passes with 4 touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk caught 3 of Penix’s touchdown passes. Meanwhile, Michigan...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker: Spartans will regret repeated instances of 'death by inches' in loss to Washington
Mel Tucker and Michigan State fell on the road to Washington, trying to come back late but running out of time against the Huskies. In the end, a sluggish start to the game on both sides of the ball doomed the Spartans as they fall to 2-1 on the season.
