Colorado Springs selects new director for Parks & Recreation Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Monday that Britt Haley has been selected as the Director of the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department (PRCS), pending city council confirmation. According to the city, Haley has been serving as the acting parks director since Karen Palus’...
South Decon station closed indefinitely at Lake Pueblo State Park
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the South Decon station at Lake Pueblo State Park is closed indefinitely. According to CPW, this closure is due to water issues. All watercraft, including boats, must go to the North Decon Station. CPW said the closure was caused...
March Into the Light event highlights addiction recovery during National Recovery Month
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- September is National Recovery Month. An event taking place next weekend in Colorado Springs will celebrate addiction recovery and honor those who have lost their lives to addiction. March Into the Light will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at America the Beautiful Park. The event...
Suspects in string of Pueblo burglaries, including two at city council president’s business, arrested
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have arrested two men in connection to a string of recent burglaries, including one at a restaurant owned by the Pueblo city council president. The Pueblo Police Department said on Friday, Sept. 16., officers served a search warrant in the 2600 block of S. Prairie Ave.
‘Boo at the Zoo’ will be open for seven nights at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) will host its Halloween event "Boo at the Zoo" for seven nights this October. The CMZ says that Boo at the Zoo is a way for families to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween festivities while visiting their favorite zoo animals. Attendees...
Annual Pawtoberfest is back after several years to benefit homeless and abused pups
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Humane Society's annual Pawtoberfest kicked off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Regional Park. The event is one of the humane society's most popular fundraisers. It was expected to draw more than 1,500 people and bring in over $200,000 to benefit the Humane Society of the The post Annual Pawtoberfest is back after several years to benefit homeless and abused pups appeared first on KRDO.
Deputies search for supsect who stole a dog and sold it in Pueblo West
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A Pueblo woman is suspected of stealing a dog and selling it to someone else. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the woman pictured below is a suspect in the case. PCSO said on social media, that the woman stole a dog from Pueblo West and then sold it […]
Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead. CSPD dispatchers received a shooting call around 3:18 p.m. Sunday, at a home on the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. When officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Anyone with The post Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Police ask for help finding an at-risk 14-year-old in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- Police are searching for an at-risk juvenile. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Jordan Stanley is white, 14 years old, 5'10", 130 lbs. and was wearing all black clothes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Article...
Woman suspected of stealing dog in Pueblo West and selling it
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman (pictured above) who is suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West. According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman sold the dog to another individual but it has since been...
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after an overnight shooting Saturday. At 10:39 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department Stetson Hils Division responded to the 9100 block of Jasper Falls Place. There were reports of shots fired in the area. At the scene, CSPD says officers could hear The post Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Highway 67 back open after full closure near Cripple Creek
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of Highway 67 closed Sunday near Cripple Creek. At 11:12 a.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office reported Hwy 67 at the Mollie Kathleen mine entrance near Cripple Creek in both directions. The TCSO said this closure was "until further notice." As of 12...
Pueblo West man arrested in hours-long Sept. 7 standoff with deputies
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a man from Pueblo West was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with deputies on Sept. 7. According to PCSO, deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Paradise Drive, near East Platteville Boulevard, at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, […]
Two men accused of nearly killing Pueblo citizen and police officers before police chase through the city
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- New details are coming to light after multiple armed men led Pueblo Police on a dangerous chase last Friday evening. According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, 19-year-old Michael Bundy and 26-year-old Ted Heredia are accused of firing four shots at a Pueblo citizen who chased them from his garage. The post Two men accused of nearly killing Pueblo citizen and police officers before police chase through the city appeared first on KRDO.
Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town and got away, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The area was checked but the The post Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Police investigate armed robbery at gas station
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for two suspects in an armed robbery. Sunday at 3:58 a.m., officers with the Falcon Division responded to an in-progress robbery with a weapon at a 7-Eleven in the 300 block of Mount View Lane. After entering the...
Appeals court upholds lifetime sentence for non-triggerman in Colorado Springs murder
It does not violate the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment to sentence an adult to life in prison without parole for a death they did not cause, Colorado's second-highest court has ruled. Wayne Sellers IV challenged his sentence, the most severe punishment authorized under Colorado law, for...
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
