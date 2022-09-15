ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KRDO

South Decon station closed indefinitely at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the South Decon station at Lake Pueblo State Park is closed indefinitely. According to CPW, this closure is due to water issues. All watercraft, including boats, must go to the North Decon Station. CPW said the closure was caused...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Annual Pawtoberfest is back after several years to benefit homeless and abused pups

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Humane Society's annual Pawtoberfest kicked off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Regional Park. The event is one of the humane society's most popular fundraisers. It was expected to draw more than 1,500 people and bring in over $200,000 to benefit the Humane Society of the The post Annual Pawtoberfest is back after several years to benefit homeless and abused pups appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead. CSPD dispatchers received a shooting call around 3:18 p.m. Sunday, at a home on the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. When officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Anyone with The post Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Woman suspected of stealing dog in Pueblo West and selling it

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman (pictured above) who is suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West. According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman sold the dog to another individual but it has since been...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after an overnight shooting Saturday. At 10:39 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department Stetson Hils Division responded to the 9100 block of Jasper Falls Place. There were reports of shots fired in the area. At the scene, CSPD says officers could hear The post Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Highway 67 back open after full closure near Cripple Creek

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of Highway 67 closed Sunday near Cripple Creek. At 11:12 a.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office reported Hwy 67 at the Mollie Kathleen mine entrance near Cripple Creek in both directions. The TCSO said this closure was "until further notice." As of 12...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

Pueblo West man arrested in hours-long Sept. 7 standoff with deputies

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a man from Pueblo West was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with deputies on Sept. 7. According to PCSO, deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Paradise Drive, near East Platteville Boulevard, at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two men accused of nearly killing Pueblo citizen and police officers before police chase through the city

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- New details are coming to light after multiple armed men led Pueblo Police on a dangerous chase last Friday evening. According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, 19-year-old Michael Bundy and 26-year-old Ted Heredia are accused of firing four shots at a Pueblo citizen who chased them from his garage. The post Two men accused of nearly killing Pueblo citizen and police officers before police chase through the city appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town and got away, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The area was checked but the The post Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

