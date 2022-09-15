ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

ACCS spoils St. Al’s upset bid with quick surge

For a quarter and a half, St. Aloysius had all the elements of a monumental upset working in its favor. A spirited effort on their part. A sluggish one by their opponent. A handful of odd bounces and lucky breaks that went their way. And then, in a minute, it...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Gators manhandle Forest Hill for region victory

The Vicksburg Gators chewed up Forest Hill on Friday night, even if it didn’t seem like much more than a snack. DeCorey Knight and Alex Jefferson scored two touchdowns each, Ronnie Alexander threw two touchdown passes, and the Gators obliterated Forest Hill 54-8. Vicksburg led 20-0 at the end...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Pierson Waring named Hinds Community College Young Alumnus of the Year

Pierson Waring started playing baseball when he was 6 years old and came to Hinds Community College in 2010 to play Eagles baseball under coaches Sam Temple and Dan Rives. Baseball has continued to play a big role in the life of the Vicksburg native, who is the 2022 Young Alumnus of the Year. Waring now coaches his 8-year-old son, Daniel’s, baseball team and last year opened The Sandlot of Vicksburg athletic facility with two other partners.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Gators finding big plays in the passing game

Vicksburg High’s Wing-T offense is perceived by many to be a plodding, run-first offense that produces three yards and a cloud of dust while chewing up the clock. It’s got a dark secret, though, that the Gators are embracing. Although Vicksburg has run the ball on 76 percent...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

St. Al softball rolls over ACCS for district win

A day after taking a disappointing loss, St. Aloysius’ softball team earned a very satisfying victory. Maddy McSherry, Megan Theriot and Crawley Haller drove in three runs apiece as the Lady Flashes routed Adams County Christian School 16-5 on Wednesday. Theriot was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Who’s Hot

St. Aloysius swimmer Luke Larson won three events — the 100 yard butterfly, 100 backstroke, and 200 medley relay — at the Splash For Gold meet Sept. 10 at City Pool. Larson had a time of 1 minute, 2.02 seconds in the butterfly; 1:08.62 in the backstroke; and was on the winning relay team with Matthew Busby, Jon Daniel Busby and Connor Johnston to help St. Al also win the boys’ team championship at the meet.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records Sept. 5 to Sept. 12

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Sept. 5 to Sept. 12. *Ernest Lee Miller and Candace B. Miller to Alfredo Alcala, Part of East ½ of Southeast ¼ of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 4 East. *William Earl Andrews III and...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

FRAZIER: Battling OA and the multitasking menace

A few weeks ago, I began doing a smidge of remodeling on the house. I put in some wood floors to replace the three-decades-old carpet and because the house is topsy turvy, my brain has been seeming to have a mind of its own. It’s like I have ADHD, OCD and every other acronymous disorder all rolled into one making me feel a bit befuddled and confused.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Vicksburg lit the way for the state of Mississippi

Did you know that Vicksburg was the first city in Mississippi to receive gas lamps?. Before electricity, the city streets of Vicksburg were gleaming with light from gas lamp posts. The Scottish inventor William Murdoc created the gas lantern in 1792, according to the History of Lighting. Murdoc used coal gas and let it flow through pipes in large amounts, then manually lit the lantern for high-quality lighting. Eventually, the invention moved all throughout London and Paris and entered the United States in 1817 starting in Baltimore, Md. as stated in the History of Lighting.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Warren School District Superintendent speaks on state accountability model, letter grades

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is set to publicly release letter grades for Mississippi public schools and districts on Sept. 29. In anticipation of the release, this will be the first in a series of articles published by The Vicksburg Post exploring the inner workings of the Mississippi Statewide Accountability System, which is the formula MDE uses to assign those grades.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg sets street paving priorities through $4 million paving program

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor Aldermen has hired Waggoner Engineering to perform the engineering for a $4 million paving program involving the resurfacing of 20 city streets. The board approved the $460,000 contract with Waggoner at a special called meeting Tuesday. The resurfacing will be done in two phases, with the first phase to include streets in the Indiana Avenue area in Ward 2 and one in Ward 1 that have already undergone design.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

MDWFP considering senior deer hunt at Phil Bryant, Mahannah WMAs

SARDIS — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Commission approved a motion to create a seniors-only hunt at two wildlife management areas during its monthly meeting. Russ Walsh, the MDWFP Wildlife Bureau Chief, said proposed rules 1.12 and 1.46 would create a senior WMA draw hunt on...
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

American Cruise Lines expects to complete docking ramp soon at Vicksburg waterfront

Officials with American Cruise Lines Inc. hope to have the ramp for the company’s cruise boats ready within the next few weeks, a company spokesperson said. Alexa Paolella, public relations manager for American Cruise Lines, said construction workers have been in the process of building the company’s 500-foot docking area on the city’s waterfront along the Yazoo Diversion Canal.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury August Term: Man and mother indicted in father’s death

A Warren County man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father. Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision. His mother, Tracie Young, 55, 6025 Castle Drive, is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder for helping her son avoid arrest.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County in need of Poll Workers for upcoming election

Warren County is in need of Poll Managers for the Nov. 8 Election. Minimum requirements are that the worker is a registered voter in Warren County, and be 18 years or older. They must also complete a minimum of four hours of training annually. The work day is from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY, MS

