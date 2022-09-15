ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2021 AL MVP runner-up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes to bat for Aaron Judge over Shohei Ohtani for 2022 award

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wA7qv_0hx6NqkP00
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

There appear to only be two players with a real shot at taking home the 2022 AL MVP award: Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. The race for the hardware may be the most tightly contested of all the major awards in MLB this fall, as both superstars could make very legitimate cases for being named the MVP.

Last week, longtime announcer Joe Buck discussed both candidates, and while he said Ohtani was "unbelievable," a "great guy" and "doing something we've never seen" (with his two-way talents), he made it clear that he was taking Judge for the crown. Buck picked Judge "hands down," noting that the outfielder's team — the New York Yankees — are headed to the postseason, while Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels aren't.

On Thursday, Toronto Blue Jays All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. expressed his agreement with Buck. Guerrero was the 2021 AL MVP runner-up to Ohtani.

Both players enter action Thursday with 513 at-bats and looking at Judge's and Ohtani's offensive numbers this season, the former has the edge in home runs (57 to 34), RBI (123 to 88), runs scored (117 to 80), hits (159 to 136) and stolen bases (16 to 11), among other categories, and has a better slash line (.310/.413/.688 to .265/.355/.534). Ohtani has the advantage in doubles (24 to 23) and triples (6 to 0).

On the mound, the 28-year-old native of Japan has gone 12-8 with a 2.55 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and has recorded 188 strikeouts across 141 innings pitched covering 24 starts.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Michael Kay: If Yankees don't up Aaron Judge offer by at least $100M, he 'won't be here'

Aaron Judge may be on the verge of not only becoming the first New York Yankees player to capture the AL MVP award in 15 years, but breaking the franchise (and AL) single-season home run record of 61, set by Roger Maris in 1961 as well. Despite some bumps in the second half, the Yankees appear to be a good bet to capture their first AL East crown in three years (and only second the last decade), as they enter Wednesday with a six-game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Judge
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy on LIV golfers: 'I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team'

All summer long, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has remained one of the most notable and staunchest critics of the LIV Golf Series and those who have made the move to the breakaway league. One week ago, when asked about his current relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates who have gone to LIV Golf, he said "I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute" among other things.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Mvp#The New York Yankees#Rbi
Yardbarker

Shaq names Dennis Rodman as worst teammate he had in career

If you know anything about basketball beefs, you know that Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman have never really gotten along. Apparently, that mutual dislike extended into the one season the two suited up together -- and it was bad enough to stick out in O'Neal's mind as the worst teammate experience he had in nearly two decades playing in the NBA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season

Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

41K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy