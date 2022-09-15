Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
massdevice.com
FDA approves new research around Abiomed Impella heart pumps
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) said today that FDA has approved clinical research into using Impella heart pumps in severe heart attack patients with cardiogenic shock. The FDA has approved the on-label Recover IV randomized controlled trial involving acute myocardial infarction (AMI) cardiogenic shock patients. The two-arm trial will assess whether Impella support before percutaneous coronary intervention is superior to PCI without Impella.
FDA Approves RECOVER IV Randomized Controlled Trial with Exception from Informed Consent (EFIC)
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces two approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to clinical research of Impella heart pumps in acute myocardial infarction (AMI) cardiogenic shock patients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005094/en/. RECOVER IV is an on-label, two-arm RCT that is...
Healthline
What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
Your Blood Type May Influence Your Stroke Risk, Study Shows
Your blood type can tell you many things about yourself, such as your risk for certain health conditions, your risk for blood clots and even whether you may be prone to kidney stones. Now there's evidence that your blood type may also predict one's risk for experiencing a stroke. Newly...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Low Potassium
Potassium is a mineral needed in small amounts for cell, nerve, and muscle function. Under normal circumstances, your body will automatically control potassium levels in your blood. Low potassium, also known as hypokalemia, can have many causes that result in mild to severe symptoms. Low potassium levels are most frequently...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
verywellhealth.com
Gout: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention
Gout is a painful type of inflammatory arthritis characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain, swelling, tenderness, and redness in one or more joints. Gout can affect any joint but most often affects the big toe. Gout attacks occur suddenly. They can wake you up in the middle of the...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
pharmacytimes.com
Help Patients Prevent and Treat Dry Eye
Pharmacists should ascertain whether self-treatment is appropriate and suggest medical care if it isn’t. Dry eye disease (DED), also known as dry eye syndrome, dysfunctional tear syndrome, and keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a chronic multifactorial disease of the ocular surface characterized by hyperosmolarity, inadequate production and/or instability of the tear film, and ocular surface damage and inflammation.1-3.
Healthline
Disorders of the Liver and Pancreas: Symptoms and Treatment
A range of disorders can affect your liver and pancreas. Various conditions can make it difficult for these organs to perform the essential tasks your body needs to digest food, absorb nutrients, and handle toxins. Some liver and pancreas conditions are acute and can be treated and resolved quickly. Other...
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
pharmacytimes.com
Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Treatment Options Abound
Corticosteroids are first-line therapy for gaining platelet stability but should only be used short term. Thrombocytopenia is a condition characterized by a low platelet count, which are specialized cells in the blood that play a critical role in clotting.1 When the platelet count falls below the desired range, it increases an individual’s risk of bleeding and bruising. Fatigue, hospitalization, impaired quality of life, and even death can occur when thrombocytopenia is severe.
pharmacytimes.com
Experts Tackle Best Practices in Prophylactic Treatment of Hemophilia A
Panelists discuss pharmacist involvement in effective management, including disease burden and quality of life. During a recent Pharmacy Times® clinical forum titled “Best Practices in the Prophylactic Treatment of Hemophilia A,” experts discussed pharmacists’ involvement in effective management of hemophilia A, focusing on patient-centered care, including disease burden and quality of life, as well as considerations for specialty pharmacies.
