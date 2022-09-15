ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s Wedding to Nikki Bella

Happy for them. Carrie Ann Inaba sent love to ex Artem Chigvintsev after his wedding to Nikki Bella. “Congratulations,” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 54, wrote via an Instagram Story of the joint wedding post by Bella, 38, and Chigvintsev, 40, on Monday, August 29. Inaba tagged both her ex-boyfriend and the Total Bellas star and added a slew of red heart emojis.
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’

Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Parents’ Divorce

Growing up Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus shared a close bond, even starring together in Disney Channel’s mega-hit series, Hannah Montana. However, their relationship has reportedly taken a sad turn amid her dad’s split with mom Tish — and right now, there’s no end in sight to the feud. Her parents have had an on-again, off-again marriage for almost 30 years, but the latest separation had Miley taking very clear sides. They’ve even gone as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to The Sun. Apparently, Miley “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done” and the...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Forced Guests At 'Private' Wedding To Sign NDAs In Order To Attend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not happy footage from their wedding leaked. In an Instagram comment posted on Saturday, August 27, under a post from a fan account, the Maid In Manhattan star expressed how upset she and the Good Will Hunting actor were that someone sold footage of Lopez's surprise performance for her new husband and the lengths they took to keep everything under wraps.
Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2022: Photos

Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022. The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person.” The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced […]
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Appearance With Her Mom at ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere: Photo

A family affair! Sarah Michelle Gellar attended the premiere of her new movie Do Revenge on Wednesday, September 14 — and brought daughter Charlotte along for the ride. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 44, and Charlotte, 12 — whom Gellar shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. – stepped out for a mommy-daughter date night at the Hollywood Roosevelt […]
Peta Murgatroyd Says Return to 'DWTS' Is Helping Her Find Joy After IVF: 'I'm Not Stressing'

Peta Murgatroyd shared that getting back to dancing is a welcome break from the last year, during a post-cast-reveal virtual roundtable Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about her return to Dancing with the Stars. On Thursday, ABC and Disney+ announced the latest celebrity cast members who will compete in the upcoming season of the reality dance competition show. Among the competitors is Murgatroyd, who will hit the dance floor with partner Jason Lewis. Speaking with reporters at a DWTS Season 31 virtual press conference shortly after the cast announcement, Murgatroyd explained...
Blake Lively Wants to Be an 'Old-Fashioned Mom,' Says Source: She 'Cooks Dinner Every Night'

The actress revealed she's expecting her fourth baby during an appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday Family comes first for Blake Lively. The actress, 35, revealed she's expecting her fourth baby Thursday during an appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, wearing a form-fitting dress that hugged her baby bump. Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are already parents to James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. "She happens to be a really attentive mom. Her kids are her first priority over everything,"...
