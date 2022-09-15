Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. This year, Banned Books week—a national “annual celebration of the right to read”—according to the official event website, falls on September 18 to 24, and Chapel Hill Public Library is holding its annual Banned Books Trading Cards contest to celebrate. According to the Chapel Hill contest website, entrants must make original works of art “inspired by books or authors that have been challenged, censored, or banned.” Seven winners receive a hundred-dollar prize; their works become trading cards that are available for free to the public and there is an exhibition featuring the entries.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO