Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill’s Banned Books Project Aims to ‘Engage and Outrage’

Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. This year, Banned Books week—a national “annual celebration of the right to read”—according to the official event website, falls on September 18 to 24, and Chapel Hill Public Library is holding its annual Banned Books Trading Cards contest to celebrate. According to the Chapel Hill contest website, entrants must make original works of art “inspired by books or authors that have been challenged, censored, or banned.” Seven winners receive a hundred-dollar prize; their works become trading cards that are available for free to the public and there is an exhibition featuring the entries.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
CARY, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Micro Elementary’s New Principal Continues Her Family’s Legacy

Newly named Micro Elementary principal Carson Cataliotti comes from a family of educators. Born and raised in Smithfield, Cataliotti attended South Smithfield Elementary, where her father was the principal. When she was a student at Smithfield Middle, her mother was the principal. She was that kid, going with her parents...
SMITHFIELD, NC
#Chapel Hill Town Council#Mlk
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: GAC System and Chatham Park Sports Complex

Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, September 13th for the latest Chatham County Roundup. This time, Perry discussed Pittsboro’s new water filtration system, the Chatham Park sports complex, and an upcoming celebration of women leaders in the community. Below is a transcript of the conversation edited for clarity. You can listen to the full conversation here.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Public safety, fun and food trucks event to close Cary’s Academy Street

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — South Academy Street in Downtown Cary will close on Saturday to make way for Cary’s Public Safety Day. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, local law enforcement and first responder agencies will come together for activities and attractions to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.
CARY, NC
chapelboro.com

Playing in the Dirt: Come to PlantFest!

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Axios Raleigh

9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh

We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Carrboro Staff Likely to See Pay Raise as Town Fights to Stay Competitive

A town worker in Carrboro be making around 10 percent less than a municipal worker in a similar position and pay range elsewhere in North Carolina. On Tuesday night, the Carrboro town council heard the conclusions reached by a study conducted with Carrboro staff of salaries across its 163 individual positions and 91 different job titles.
CARRBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
DURHAM, NC

