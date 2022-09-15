Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill’s Banned Books Project Aims to ‘Engage and Outrage’
Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. This year, Banned Books week—a national “annual celebration of the right to read”—according to the official event website, falls on September 18 to 24, and Chapel Hill Public Library is holding its annual Banned Books Trading Cards contest to celebrate. According to the Chapel Hill contest website, entrants must make original works of art “inspired by books or authors that have been challenged, censored, or banned.” Seven winners receive a hundred-dollar prize; their works become trading cards that are available for free to the public and there is an exhibition featuring the entries.
Chapel Hill takes unusual look at 4 projects planned for development in Durham County
Four residential developments are proposed between U.S. 15-501 and Old Durham Road in a part of the town that lies inside Durham County.
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
cbs17
Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Board Approves Designation of Parkland for Chatham Park
The town’s board of commissioners on Monday approved a resolution to accept the proposed Chatham Park Sports Complex as parkland. Commissioner John Bonitz was the lone commissioner to dissent in the 4-1 vote. “I don’t understand why we are in a rush to do this,” Bonitz said.
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
jocoreport.com
Micro Elementary’s New Principal Continues Her Family’s Legacy
Newly named Micro Elementary principal Carson Cataliotti comes from a family of educators. Born and raised in Smithfield, Cataliotti attended South Smithfield Elementary, where her father was the principal. When she was a student at Smithfield Middle, her mother was the principal. She was that kid, going with her parents...
Developer plans to raze downtown Durham building for 12-story tower
A demolition request cleared the Historic Preservation Commission over the neighboring condo owners’ objections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh developer sees room for 11-story apartment building in downtown Chapel Hill
Two previous proposals for this small lot never got off the ground.
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
'This is a park': Planned community in Wake Forest has neighbors concerned
Growth in Wake Forest has some people in the community upset about what's to come.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: GAC System and Chatham Park Sports Complex
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, September 13th for the latest Chatham County Roundup. This time, Perry discussed Pittsboro’s new water filtration system, the Chatham Park sports complex, and an upcoming celebration of women leaders in the community. Below is a transcript of the conversation edited for clarity. You can listen to the full conversation here.
cbs17
Public safety, fun and food trucks event to close Cary’s Academy Street
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — South Academy Street in Downtown Cary will close on Saturday to make way for Cary’s Public Safety Day. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, local law enforcement and first responder agencies will come together for activities and attractions to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.
jocoreport.com
Maryanna Rose Parrott Crowned Little & Teen Miss NC Overall Most Beautiful
WINSTON SALEM – Maryanna Rose Parrott was crowned Little & Teen Miss North Carolina Overall Most Beautiful 2022 during the 36th annual Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina State Pageant held August 11-14 at the Hawthorne in Winston Salem. In addition to winning her State Title, she also...
nccu.edu
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Assistant Professor, Dr. Brian Horton
It is with great sadness that I announce the loss of another treasured member of our Eagle community. NCCU was notified of the passing of Dr. Brian Horton, assistant professor in the Department of Music, and director of NCCU’s Jazz Studies program and the NCCU Jazz Ensemble, on Thursday, Sept. 15.
chapelboro.com
Playing in the Dirt: Come to PlantFest!
97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
chapelboro.com
Carrboro Staff Likely to See Pay Raise as Town Fights to Stay Competitive
A town worker in Carrboro be making around 10 percent less than a municipal worker in a similar position and pay range elsewhere in North Carolina. On Tuesday night, the Carrboro town council heard the conclusions reached by a study conducted with Carrboro staff of salaries across its 163 individual positions and 91 different job titles.
cbs17
Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
Comments / 0