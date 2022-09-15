ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Herald & Review

Man charged in 2018 Decatur home invasions to defend self at trial

DECATUR — A Decatur man charged with taking part in a brutal series of 2018 home invasions can defend himself and proceed to trial, a judge ruled on Thursday. Rahiam A. Shabazz, 22, faces charges of home invasion and aggravated kidnapping relating to the back-to-back invasions of three Decatur homes on Nov. 20, 2018.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Officers respond to report of person with a gun in downtown Decatur

DECATUR — Reports of an armed person fleeing the downtown Decatur transit center Friday afternoon prompted a heavy police response and ended with an arrest. "There was somebody that ran from the transit center," Macon County Sheriff's Sgt. Marr Reynolds said. "He reportedly had a gun." The incident began...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club

MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
MATTOON, IL
Herald & Review

Funerals pending for Sept. 18

Babb, Gail,61, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DAVIS, Barbara, 82, Moweaqua, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DICKSON, Joyce, 77, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. LILLY, Anna Ruth, 92, Beecher City, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022) ,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur car show to benefit toy drive

DECATUR — Vinnie Barbee-Q will be hosting the 4th annual End of Year Car Show from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur. All proceeds will benefit the Christmas Toy Drive. Toy donations are welcome. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Entertainment will...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

R. Brian McDuffie

July 11, 1937 - Sept. 16, 2022. DECATUR — R. Brian McDuffie, 85, of Decatur, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Services to celebrate Brian's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Graceland Cemetery.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Rural Illinois hospitals challenged by workforce shortages

When the Illinois Health and Hospital Association conducted its Small and Rural Hospitals Annual Meeting in Springfield this summer, worker retention and recruitment was a major theme. Two of the largest impacts on workforce include stress from the pandemic and a shortage of health care professionals, said Ted Rogalski, Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Storm warning: Shelbyville unleashes full fury on Tuscola 40-6

Shelbyville showed no mercy to Tuscola, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 40-6 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 16. The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 28-6 lead over Tuscola. Shelbyville charged to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Both offenses were stymied without points...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Rochester blanks Springfield Lanphier 49-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Rochester followed in snuffing Springfield Lanphier's offense 49-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16. The first quarter gave Rochester a 21-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier. The Rockets fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense. Rochester jumped...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

MacArthur football keeps Eisenhower scoreless in Decatur city game

DECATUR -- MacArthur quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones scored four touchdowns as the Generals controlled Friday's Decatur city game with Eisenhower, winning 33-0. Jones got the scoring started with a two-yard run in the first quarter, giving MacArthur the lead 7-0 with 10:30 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter,...
DECATUR, IL

