San Diego County, CA

L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Rancho Bernardo [San Diego, CA]

Traffic Accident on Bernardo Center Drive Left One Dead. The fatal accident happened at the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive. According to the investigators, a white minivan hit the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested | San Diego

09.12.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police received a tip that a murder suspect was at a family member’s house on the 4900 blk of Date St. A perimeter was set up and the Police waited for the suspect to leave the house. The suspect’s car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Diego Channel

UPDATE: Border bandits shot 3 men on Otay Mesa trail

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents stumbled upon three victims of a shooting as they were monitoring the Otay Mountain Wilderness Thursday morning. The men suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered around 8:20 a.m., and the agents from the Chula Vista station immediately requested emergency medical assistance, the Border Patrol says.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Brush fire prompts evacuations near Lake Morena

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire has broken out near Lake Morena on Saturday, according to Cal Fire. The fire near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena is holding at 20 acres, Cal Fire said. The San Diego Sheriff's Department, evacuation warnings have...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

murder suspect arrested Lemon Grove

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
LEMON GROVE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ARREST MADE IN LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE

September 17, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Ernest Kelly, 32, has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred during a deadly fight on September 12 in Lemon Grove. The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification has been made by the Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin have been notified. Kelly and the victim live in the complex and are acquaintances. It is not yet clear what caused the fight, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
LEMON GROVE, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Hike to Stanley Peak in Daley Ranch

You are reading: Daley ranch hike | Hike to Stanley Peak in Daley Ranch. Everyone needs a peak in their backyard, and 1,975′ Stanley Peak in Escondido’s Daley Ranch makes a great go-to hike that you can finish before lunch. This loop route gives you a fine overview of historic Daley Ranch, with sweeping views over much of north San Diego County.
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EVACUATIONS ORDERED IN HAUSER FIRE

September 17, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – An evacuation warning has been issued for the #HauserFire. It applies to residents who live west or north of Buckman Springs Road at Lake Morena Drive, the Sheriff reports. Evacuees can go to Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd., Pine Valley.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

4 Migrants Detained Near Point Loma Nazarene in San Diego

At least four migrants who may have entered the country illegally were detained near Point Loma Nazarene University on Thursday, San Diego police said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and San Diego police officers and lifeguards responded to the area near the university around 6 a.m. Video from SkyRanger...
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Officer Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on Friars Road [San Diego, CA]

DUI Driver Injures SDPD Officer in Traffic Accident on Mission Valley Drive. The collision occurred on September 5th, at around 4:30 a.m., near the 9600 block of Friars Road. According to reports, a 47-year-old woman in a 2013 Range Rover rear-ended a police cruiser. The cruiser was then pushed into another vehicle. The impact of the collision left the officer with injuries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA

