Firefighters battle blaze in rural East County; evacuation warnings lifted
A brush fire prompted temporary evacuation warnings Saturday in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena, first responders said.
L.A. Weekly
Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Rancho Bernardo [San Diego, CA]
Traffic Accident on Bernardo Center Drive Left One Dead. The fatal accident happened at the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive. According to the investigators, a white minivan hit the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to...
onscene.tv
Male Rescued After His Car Flies 40 Feet Off a Cliff | San Diego
09.14.2022 | 3:15 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police responded to a car that went off of the parking area at the Glider Port and into a canyon at approx 12:51 am. When 1st Responders arrived, they could not find anyone in the car. The vehicle was towed away.
onscene.tv
Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested | San Diego
09.12.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police received a tip that a murder suspect was at a family member’s house on the 4900 blk of Date St. A perimeter was set up and the Police waited for the suspect to leave the house. The suspect’s car...
San Diego Channel
UPDATE: Border bandits shot 3 men on Otay Mesa trail
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents stumbled upon three victims of a shooting as they were monitoring the Otay Mountain Wilderness Thursday morning. The men suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered around 8:20 a.m., and the agents from the Chula Vista station immediately requested emergency medical assistance, the Border Patrol says.
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
Brush fire prompts evacuations near Lake Morena
SAN DIEGO — A brush fire has broken out near Lake Morena on Saturday, according to Cal Fire. The fire near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena is holding at 20 acres, Cal Fire said. The San Diego Sheriff's Department, evacuation warnings have...
eastcountymagazine.org
murder suspect arrested Lemon Grove
eastcountymagazine.org
ARREST MADE IN LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE
September 17, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Ernest Kelly, 32, has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred during a deadly fight on September 12 in Lemon Grove. The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification has been made by the Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin have been notified. Kelly and the victim live in the complex and are acquaintances. It is not yet clear what caused the fight, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Law enforcement searching for owners of dog found with chain embedded in his neck
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement is seeking the public's help Friday in identifying the owners of a young dog found with a chain embedded in his neck in the Webster neighborhood. Back in July, a 4-year-old French Mastiff named Charpi, was on the brink of death but...
Mother, Children Injured in Rollover Crash in El Cajon
A mother and her two young children were hospitalized Thursday after being rescued from an overturned SUV. El Cajon Police reported that a Volkswagen SUV crashed, rolled over and struck a power line in the 1300 block of East Madison Avenue. A utility pole and power lines were also taken...
cohaitungchi.com
Hike to Stanley Peak in Daley Ranch
You are reading: Daley ranch hike | Hike to Stanley Peak in Daley Ranch. Everyone needs a peak in their backyard, and 1,975′ Stanley Peak in Escondido’s Daley Ranch makes a great go-to hike that you can finish before lunch. This loop route gives you a fine overview of historic Daley Ranch, with sweeping views over much of north San Diego County.
eastcountymagazine.org
EVACUATIONS ORDERED IN HAUSER FIRE
September 17, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – An evacuation warning has been issued for the #HauserFire. It applies to residents who live west or north of Buckman Springs Road at Lake Morena Drive, the Sheriff reports. Evacuees can go to Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd., Pine Valley.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed, Woman Injured in Solo-Car Crash on Greenfield Drive [El Cajon, CA]
EL CAJON, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Monday morning, one man was killed and a woman was injured in a solo-car crash on Greenfield Drive. Officers responded to scene just before 2:00 a.m., in the 1500 block of Greenfield Drive near North 3rd Street. For reasons under investigation,...
What to know about mosquitoes in San Diego County
Are you itching an insect bite? Well it's that time of the year when mosquitoes become more prevalent in the San Diego area.
NBC San Diego
4 Migrants Detained Near Point Loma Nazarene in San Diego
At least four migrants who may have entered the country illegally were detained near Point Loma Nazarene University on Thursday, San Diego police said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and San Diego police officers and lifeguards responded to the area near the university around 6 a.m. Video from SkyRanger...
L.A. Weekly
Officer Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on Friars Road [San Diego, CA]
DUI Driver Injures SDPD Officer in Traffic Accident on Mission Valley Drive. The collision occurred on September 5th, at around 4:30 a.m., near the 9600 block of Friars Road. According to reports, a 47-year-old woman in a 2013 Range Rover rear-ended a police cruiser. The cruiser was then pushed into another vehicle. The impact of the collision left the officer with injuries.
Man pleads not guilty to killing mother in Pacific Beach
27-year-old Daniel Caldera appeared in court virtually for an arraignment Thursday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother. The judge ordered news crews to blur his face.
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
2 Poway women describe suspicious encounter with van
A Poway mother told ABC 10News that a man tried to lure her daughter into a white van, and another woman described an experience in which two men in a similar van followed her into a grocery store.
