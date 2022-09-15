ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Pilot’s battle to stay aloft to reach airport ends in fiery crash, VA officials say

By Alison Cutler
 2 days ago

It was nearly 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 when officials in Albemarle County, Virginia, got a distress call from a pilot.

The pilot was flying alone and struggling to land, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

Officials tried to help direct the pilot to land at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, but the single-engine plane was unable to make it, the release said.

The pilot crashed in a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road, according to the release. The aircraft caught on fire during the crash and the pilot did not survive. The crash site is roughly 23 miles southwest of the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash, the VSP said.

The remains of the pilot, whose identity is unknown, were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification, according to the release.

Albemarle County is about 80 miles northwest of Richmond.

Comments / 0

whee.net

Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer

Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
SPENCER, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Albemarle : VSP Investigating Fatal Overnight Plane Crash (Updated 8:10 AM W/ VSP Info)

“Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night (Sept. 14, 2022) in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Rd. and Stillhouse Creek Rd. The impact of the crash caused the aircraft to catch fire. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

Small plane crashes late Wednesday night near Batesville killing the pilot

EARLYSVILLE (WINA) – State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night near the Miller School. A state police release says:. “Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville...
BATESVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Plane Involved in Fatal Crash Took Off Near Martinsville

A plane that left from Blue Ridge Regional Airport near Martinsville on Wednesday night was involved in a fatal single plane crash in Albemarle County. According to The Daily Progress, the plane was headed towards Washington D.C. when it crashed in a rural part of Albemarle County, killing the pilot, who was the lone occupant in the plane. At this time the identity of the pilot is still unknown.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck

State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
GRAHAM, NC
wsvaonline.com

Griddle fire causes minor damage

A griddle fire Friday morning caused minor damage to the Thunderbird Café along U-S Route 33 in eastern Rockingham County and closed Island Ford Road part of the morning. Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway says the call came in shortly before 7:30. No injuries were reported. A post...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14. Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
