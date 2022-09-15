Read full article on original website
Germany doesn't want you to pay for a flight until the day you fly. It could cure the nightmare of trying to get refunds on cancelled travel.
Americans are struggling to receive refunds following flight delays and cancellations. A German state is proposing a "pay as you fly" solution.
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
Washington Examiner
Business travel may never recover from the pandemic
The pandemic and the shift to video communication likely mean that business travel has been forever altered. While some thought the level of business travel would rebound as COVID-19 waned, or eventually even eclipse what it was pre-pandemic, it appears as though that return is not happening anytime soon. A recent report by Morning Consult that surveyed more than 16,000 people worldwide concluded that the dampening of business travel might be permanent.
Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning
A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.This was the second earthquake in less than 24 hours in Taiwan after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern county of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.On Sunday afternoon, the earthquake with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) struck 50km north of the city of Taitung, which was already rattled by after-shocks...
frommers.com
Online Renewal of U.S. Passports Reopens for a Limited Time
At 11am Eastern time Friday morning, the U.S. State Department reopened applications for online renewal of passports and passport cards. As Frommer's reported earlier this summer, last year the Biden Administration gave the green light to the State Department to build a system that allows for online renewal of passports.
Business Insider
The Alaska Airlines Visa is now offering 50,000 miles and a companion fare — but only for a limited time
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. For a limited time, the Alaska...
How To Apply For A Work Visa In The UK
The United Kingdom is an excellent place to live and work, as people there are surrounded by art, nightlife, music, and sports. In what will come as sparkling news to U.S. citizens, U.K. residents get free healthcare, enjoy beautiful views, and can easily access public transportation (via IMG Connect). Living in the U.K. also means living in the spot where every royal-obsessed American would probably sell their soul to be, as you'll have all the best conversations about royal-related matters, such as what the U.K. really thinks about their new king. And who knows, maybe one day, if you move to England, you'll even be lucky enough to run into Meghan Markle when she's back in Britain.
Biden arrives in UK for queen's funeral; Liz Truss meeting postponed
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in London late Saturday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month at the age of 96. A planned meeting between Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss has been postponed until after the queen's funeral on Monday. The meeting was initially scheduled to occur before the funeral but has since been moved to Wednesday.
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
moneytalksnews.com
7 Ways to Travel for Free
The ability to travel the world is a dream for many people. However, they get hung up on the cost. But what if you could travel for free? If there was a way to travel the world without spending a fortune, would you take it?. You might be surprised at...
CNBC
Save on essentials with the best credit cards for maximizing everyday purchases
As long as you can pay off your balance on time and in full each month, it can be beneficial to use a credit card when shopping for the basics. Using a credit card that offers cash back, points or miles on your daily purchases can make your rewards balance balloon even more quickly.
3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market
You may not see these game-changing stocks this cheap ever again.
Singapore Spontaneous Escapes September 2022
Mit den Spontaneous Escapes mit Meilenrabatt einlösen …. Bei Singapore KrisFlyer gibt es mit den Spontaneous Escapes wieder einen Rabatt auf bestimmte Meileneinlösungen. Wie immer sollte der Fokus auf Business Einlösungen liegen. Buchungszeitraum: 15.09.-30.09.2022. Reisezeitraum: 01.10.-31.10.2022. TIPP: Singapore KrisFlyer ist ein Partner von American Express Membership Rewards....
EU recommends suspending billions in funding to Hungary
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch recommended Sunday that the bloc suspend around 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in funding to Hungary over concerns about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money. EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said that despite measures Hungary has proposed to address the deficiencies, the European Commission is recommending the suspension of funds “amounting to an estimated amount of 7.5 billion euros.” The money would come from “cohesion funds” granted to Hungary. This envelope of money, one of the biggest slices of the bloc’s budget, helps countries to bring their economies and infrastructure up to EU standards. Hahn said that Hungary has until Nov. 19 to address the concerns. Any action to suspend the funds must be approved by EU’s 27 member countries, and this requires a “qualified majority,” which amounts to 55% of the 27 members representing at least 65% of the total EU population.
Business Insider
Best credit card deals and bonuses this week: New elevated offers on Hilton credit cards and 12 limited-time Amex transfer bonuses
Best 0% offer (balance transfers) Best 0% offer (purchases) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Tech Vs. Travel: How Innovation is Disrupting One of the World's Oldest Industries
Technology has taken leaps and bounds in the way that we travel. From couchsurfing to luxury holiday home sharing, there’s an answer to every desire, catered to every demand. Online reviews and recommendations increasing travel satisfaction. More people are booking through online means rather than through traditional channels. The idea is that travel will happen from the comfort of one of the 3.0-0 metaverse - part of the metaverse. Bitcoin is the first Bitcoin payment accepted by AirBaltic in 2014.
Chinese currency still depicting Mao Zedong indicates 'leftist murderers get a pass' in history
Former communist dictator, Mao Zedong’s portrait on the Chinese currency shows that "leftists murderers seem to get a pass" for their crimes, China expert Gordon Chang said. "If Germany put Hitler on the currency, there would be outrage around the world," Chang told Fox News. "But when China puts Mao Zedong on the currency--no big deal. No one thinks about it," he said.
EU proposes rules targeting cybersecurity risks of smart devices
BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - From laptops to fridges to mobile apps, smart devices connected to the internet will have to be assessed for their cybersecurity risks under draft European Union rules announced on Thursday, amid concerns about a spate of cyber attacks.
TechCrunch
The EU unboxes its plan for smart device security
The proposed EU Cyber Resilience Act will introduce mandatory cybersecurity requirements for products that have “digital elements” sold across the bloc, with requirements applying throughout their lifecycle — meaning gadget makers will need to provide ongoing security support and updates to patch emerging vulnerabilities — the Commission said today.
