ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Get to know the opponent: The Miami Hurricanes

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10usac_0hx6MoBy00

The Aggies are in the midst of mentally moving past their stunning loss against the Appalachian State Mountaineers last Saturday, and are preparing for the upcoming matchup versus the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes who are riding a two-game win streak to enter the season, while currently averaging 50.0 points per game.

As we will continue doing every week until the end of the season, Aggies Wire is here to provide copious amounts of background on every upcoming opponent, with this week’s focus centered around Texas A&M’s week 3 opponent, the Miami Hurricanes of the ACC Coastal division. In week 2, the Hurricanes defeated Southern Mississippi 30-7, but surprisingly only led 10-7 while entering halftime. Here is an overview of the team heading into Saturday’s primetime matchup:

  • Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
  • Conference: ACC, Coastal Division
  • All-Time Record: 638-371-19 (.630)
  • Championship Pedigree: 5 Claimed National Titles: (1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2000)
  • 2022 Record: 2-0
  • Starting Quarterback: Tyler Van Dyke is a redshirt sophomore hailing from Suffield, Connecticut, committing to the Hurricanes in the 2022 recruiting class as a 4-Star recruit and the No.1 ranked player in Connecticut. After redshirting during the 2020 season, Van Dyke started 9 of 10 games during the 2021 campaign, he threw for an impressive 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions, while accumulating a 6-3 record along the way. So far this season, he has thrown 454 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception with a 55.2 QBR through 2 games.
  • Key Offensive Players: Running back Henry Parrish Jr. (37 CAR, 217 YDS, 4 TD), Running back Thaddius Franklin Jr. (21 CAR, 127 YDS, 3 TD), Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (11 REC, 172 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Key Defensive Players: Safety James Williams (8 TKL, 1 INT), Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. (10 TKL, 6 SOLO), Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (4 TKL, 1 SACK).
  • Notable Stats: As skilled and potentially lethal as the Hurricane’s offensive is on paper, the unit has gotten off to slow starts in their first two games, which to the naked eye may sound ridiculous when looking at the final scores. In their week 1 game against Bethune Cookman, the team actually trailed the Wildcats 3-0 until they finally scored a touchdown at the 7-minute mark of the 1st quarter. In their week 2 contest against Southern Miss, Miami again trailed the Golden Eagles 7-3 until their go-ahead touchdown with 20 seconds left in the 2nd quarter.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

List

Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher Press Conference: Week 3 Quotes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRAHm_0hx6MoBy00

List

5 things we learned from Texas A&M's 17-14 loss to Appalachian State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01f88I_0hx6MoBy00

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to another cringy Texas A&M midnight yell

The college football world relentlessly mocked Texas A&M students for their cringy midnight yell tradition in which they called Appalachian State fans “backwater hillbillies” before losing to the Mountaineers on their home turf the following day. A&M attempted to scrub the evidence from the internet, but the internet is always forever.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies losing spirit for buses

The fall semester is well underway, and students are still struggling to get to class on time due to the unreliability of Aggie Spirit buses. From inconsistent arrival times to having only one bus en route, Aggie Spirit buses continue to be a volatile method of transportation this semester. These inconsistencies cause large amounts of riders to wait at stops, meaning buses quickly reach maximum capacity when they do arrive.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Connecticut State
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets Update A Month After Passing A Resolution Directed At The University’s Administration

Last month, the Texas A&M faculty senate adopted a resolution criticizing the administration for not practicing shared governance with educators. During the September 12 faculty senate meeting, speaker Dale Rice said progress has been made. One example was a meeting with the senate’s executive committee, the president, and other top...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council & Bryan Business Council Takes Action Regarding Midtown Park’s New Legends Events Center

There are more signs that construction is nearing completion of the city of Bryan’s new Legends multipurpose events center. City manager Kean Register told the city council this week that completion is scheduled for December 1. Register reported that the epoxy flooring subcontractor is working in the large restrooms on the concourse level. The light duty concrete sidewalks are still being poured with a slight delay because of rain. Waterproofing along the back wall has been completed, and the wood court floor contractor is finishing laying the maple floor. The exterior metal panels should be completed by the end of this week. The landscaper has started work on the sprinkler system at the satellite parking lot, and the patio between the event center and the lake should be poured next week.
BRYAN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
200K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy