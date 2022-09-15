Lincoln’s Model L100 Concept electric car looks futuristic with glass roof – but comes with two very awkward features

LINCOLN says every feature in their new Model L100 Concept car is meant to create an “effortless and connected experience.”

But we spotted more than one feature contradicting the auto manufacturer’s statement.

Lincoln L100 Concept front shot Credit: Lincoln

Lincoln L100 Concept exterior side shot Credit: Lincoln

Lincoln released a video on Wednesday demonstrating its fully-electric Model L100 Concept.

The video’s initial shot of the Model L100 Concept reveals a Lincoln that looks like it just stepped out of a time machine.

The Model L100 Concept’s sweeping lines and glass roof communicate a minimalist design that concept cars are known for, while its illuminated wheels and trim add visual flair.

This video’s narrator asks its audience to imagine an autonomous [self-driving] vehicle that welcomes you with a sense of ceremony.

We see the demonstrating passenger awkwardly wave her hand over the vehicle’s hood to open the car’s rear-hinged doors.

This motion-activated command appears more sluggish than seamless with the amount of time it takes to register, Carscoops notes.

Once the passenger enters the Lincoln, she demonstrates the concept car’s adaptable seating configurations.

After settling into a new rear seating position, the video’s narrator introduces viewers to the vehicle’s “interactive center console chessboard.”

The Lincoln concept’s interactive center console combines all of a passenger’s car commands into one horizontal touchscreen display.

The console is controllable via a “jewel-inspired chess piece controller” designed to “put control in the palm of your hand”.

This chess piece controller appears interesting but is ultimately confusing since its usage directions remain unclear.

Lincoln’s Model L-100 Concept was displayed at this week’s Detroit Auto Show.

Lincoln President Joy Falotico said: “With the Model L100 Concept, we reimagine what the Lincoln sanctuary might look like for our clients of tomorrow, moving us forward to define the next chapter of the Lincoln story,” AutoEvolution reports.

Demonstration of Lincoln L100’s adaptable seating configurations Credit: Lincoln