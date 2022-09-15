Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase Out of Georgia Enters Cherokee County Saturday Morning
A high-speed chase out of northwest Georgia involving a white Chevy pickup, entered Cherokee County around 7:00am Saturday. The subject driving the vehicle had three felony warrants out for his arrest,. Cherokee County authorities joined the chase, and that suspect led them down County Roads 16, 22, 155 and 472,...
weisradio.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Declares Emergency in Chattooga County Following Recent Flooding
After the Labor Day Weekend flooding – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared has declared an emergency in Chattooga County. That declaration opens the door for the state to provide assistance to Chattooga County Public Works for repair to roadways and bridges. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) – provided...
weisradio.com
New Director of Human Resources joins Alabama ONE
Tuscaloosa, AL: Alabama ONE has appointed Tracy Beam as Director of Human Resources (HR). Beam, a graduate of Auburn University, joins Alabama ONE with over two decades of all-encompassing HR experience in Finance, Commercial, and Manufacturing industries. Beam possesses the extensive experience and industry passion to lead the HR Department to new heights.As Director of HR, Beam is tasked to oversee all Human Resource activities, also ensuring that personnel functions are uniformly applied.CEO, Bill Wells, shared his enthusiasm for the new hire stating, “We are so very excited to welcome Tracy to the Alabama ONE TEAM. Tracy’s vast and deep experience handling human resource duties and responsibilities in multiple locations will prove extremely beneficial to Alabama ONE as we build out our statewide franchise.Tracy will help lead our efforts to build and guide our TEAM as we go into new markets to better serve our existing, and new, Members of Alabama ONE.” Equipped for the role, Beam stated, “I bring over 28 years of acquired skills and experience to the Alabama ONE TEAM. My in-depth understanding of Human Resources enables me to align both business and team goals.” Beam assumed her position on September 12 and is “mostly looking forward to serving the Alabama ONE TEAM as well as the wonderful communities throughout our state.”
weisradio.com
Statewide High School Football Finals From Thursday and Friday
Compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Helena 31, Pelham 24 (OT) Pike Road 16, Eufaula 10 (OT) Prattville 24, Opelika 21 (OT) Verbena 42, Central-Hayneville 40 (OT) Vestavia Hills 36, Spain Park 7. W.S. Neal 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 27 (OT) West Blocton 7, Montevallo 6. West End-Walnut Grove 51, Gaston...
