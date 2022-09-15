ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Omaha City Council approves extra $130k for downtown library move

OMAHA, Neb. — At the W. Dale Clark Library, movers are loading up for Omaha Public Library's next chapter. "I don't think it's quite hit me yet. I keep seeing the giant boxes of books being moved out and it's a little startling sometimes," executive director Laura Marlane said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Overturned semi on I-80 westbound near 84th Street exit blocks lanes

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash left a semitrailer overturned near the 84th Street exit on Interstate 80 westbound. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Two westbound lanes near the exit are currently blocked as responders attend to the accident. NDOT...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Farnam, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Omaha, NE
Traffic
Omaha, NE
Cars
Omaha, NE
Government
KETV.com

16th and Emmet housing project breaks ground Friday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. — At the corner of 16th and Emmet streets sits an empty lot, for now. Don Curry, the developer and founder of Talented Tenth Group broke ground Friday and will transform the green patch into affordable housing. The groundbreaking signified the first of many affordable housing developments...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
KETV.com

Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Patio grill causes fire at Bellevue apartment complex

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters responded to a fire at Latitude 41 apartments Thursday night around 8:05 p.m. Officials said a grill caught fire on a patio before spreading up the exterior wall of the apartment building. Responders said it was declared a working fire upon arrival. Residents were...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

9-year old boy struck by vehicle in Council Bluffs

The Council Bluffs Police Department confirms a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle. The boy was riding his bike north on Harrison Street when a vehicle traveling west on East Kanesville Boulevard struck him. Police believe the driver was unable to see the young...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Sept. 11-16

OMAHA, Neb. — Scott Frost, a new recommended route for Omaha's streetcar and more highlight KETV NewsWatch 7's top seven stories of the week. The end of the Frost era in Lincoln. A look at why Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the move now, plus potential candidates to be the next Husker coach.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Construction Maintenance#Omaha Streetcar Authority#Turner Boulevard#Pedestrian Streetcar
KETV.com

Ground Floor Guitar owner thanks community, OPD after robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — John Svatos was held at gunpoint and forced into the basement of the building that houses Ground Floor Guitar in July, along with store customers. Over two months have gone by since the robbery and Svatos has a fully-stocked store and there's one man in custody.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations

OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
KETV.com

Printing error: Douglas County residents receive incorrect real estate notices

OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County property owners may find a surprise when they read the new real estate tax notices they received in the mail. Douglas County Chief Administrative Officer Patrick Bloomingdale said a vendor's printing error may have sent as many as 230,000 notices in error. The postcards...
KETV.com

14-year-old Omaha manslaughter suspect appears before judge

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A 14-year-old manslaughter suspect appeared before a Douglas County judge Thursday. Prosecutors said the teen shot 28-year-old Mr. Parker outside a home near the Omaha Country Club. The boy's attorney says the teen was defending his father, and used his father's gun to do so.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KETV.com

Creighton University breaks ground on new Jesuit residence

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University leaders broke ground on the new Jerome Nadal Jesuit Residence Thursday night. The building will house Jesuits who live and work on campus. This facility also includes a dining hall, library and a chapel. The president of Creighton University said the building is a...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy