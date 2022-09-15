Read full article on original website
KETV's 2022 guide to fall festivities in Nebraska: pumpkin patches, haunted houses and more
Along with the return of the fall season comes pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and apple orchards. Here's a list of fall festivities in the Omaha metro and surrounding areas for you to explore this season. Arbor Day Farm. 2611 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410. Plenty of activities...
Omaha City Council approves extra $130k for downtown library move
OMAHA, Neb. — At the W. Dale Clark Library, movers are loading up for Omaha Public Library's next chapter. "I don't think it's quite hit me yet. I keep seeing the giant boxes of books being moved out and it's a little startling sometimes," executive director Laura Marlane said.
Overturned semi on I-80 westbound near 84th Street exit blocks lanes
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash left a semitrailer overturned near the 84th Street exit on Interstate 80 westbound. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Two westbound lanes near the exit are currently blocked as responders attend to the accident. NDOT...
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
Omaha nonprofit denied 17 times for funding, foundations explain process
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit said it might have to close its doors unless it gets the funding it needs. The executive director said most of their applications were denied. Bills are piling up at The East African Development Association of Nebraska, or EADAN. "We get some notes...
Omaha Police investigate stabbing after being called to 'large pool of blood' in parking lot
Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to Florence tower shortly after 1:00 A.M. when someone called to report a large pool of blood in the parking lot. They didn't find anyone then, and said no one showed up to the hospital, but...
One person seriously injured after bicyclist hit by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is seriously injured after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 1 p.m., near Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
16th and Emmet housing project breaks ground Friday afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. — At the corner of 16th and Emmet streets sits an empty lot, for now. Don Curry, the developer and founder of Talented Tenth Group broke ground Friday and will transform the green patch into affordable housing. The groundbreaking signified the first of many affordable housing developments...
Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
Patio grill causes fire at Bellevue apartment complex
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters responded to a fire at Latitude 41 apartments Thursday night around 8:05 p.m. Officials said a grill caught fire on a patio before spreading up the exterior wall of the apartment building. Responders said it was declared a working fire upon arrival. Residents were...
9-year old boy struck by vehicle in Council Bluffs
The Council Bluffs Police Department confirms a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle. The boy was riding his bike north on Harrison Street when a vehicle traveling west on East Kanesville Boulevard struck him. Police believe the driver was unable to see the young...
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Sept. 11-16
OMAHA, Neb. — Scott Frost, a new recommended route for Omaha's streetcar and more highlight KETV NewsWatch 7's top seven stories of the week. The end of the Frost era in Lincoln. A look at why Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the move now, plus potential candidates to be the next Husker coach.
Ground Floor Guitar owner thanks community, OPD after robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — John Svatos was held at gunpoint and forced into the basement of the building that houses Ground Floor Guitar in July, along with store customers. Over two months have gone by since the robbery and Svatos has a fully-stocked store and there's one man in custody.
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
Printing error: Douglas County residents receive incorrect real estate notices
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County property owners may find a surprise when they read the new real estate tax notices they received in the mail. Douglas County Chief Administrative Officer Patrick Bloomingdale said a vendor's printing error may have sent as many as 230,000 notices in error. The postcards...
14-year-old Omaha manslaughter suspect appears before judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A 14-year-old manslaughter suspect appeared before a Douglas County judge Thursday. Prosecutors said the teen shot 28-year-old Mr. Parker outside a home near the Omaha Country Club. The boy's attorney says the teen was defending his father, and used his father's gun to do so.
Creighton professor explains how unions played a role in the railroad negotiations
OMAHA, Neb. — Freight railroad unions and management reached a tentative deal to avert a strike, addressing a key attendance policy that had been holding up the deal. While the agreement isn't ratified yet, there are still a lot of questions about the negotiations and bargaining power. Dr. Ernie...
Creighton University breaks ground on new Jesuit residence
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University leaders broke ground on the new Jerome Nadal Jesuit Residence Thursday night. The building will house Jesuits who live and work on campus. This facility also includes a dining hall, library and a chapel. The president of Creighton University said the building is a...
Meet Rex, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. You can't adopt a dinosaur, but you can adopt a feline-o-saur. (T)Rex is missing one front paw and the other is a little bit of a stub, but...
Gov. Pete Ricketts outlines how Nebraskans can receive 'significant' tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined Thursday how Nebraskans can receive "significant" tax relief. Ricketts detailed how the process for the income tax credit works for residents. He said the 25% tax credit residents previously received through a refundable tax credit will be increased to 30% for 2022.
