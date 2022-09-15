Read full article on original website
Related
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
WMBF
Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
wpde.com
Deadly hit and run leaves victim miles away from initial scene in Florence, police say
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Florence. Police say the victim was found roughly three miles away following a single car crash overnight. Florence Police responded to a single car rollover crash just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday on Church Street, near June Lane. Officers...
WMBF
S.C. man sentenced to 10 years for 2020 gang-related Ocean Boulevard shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Chesterfield County man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 gang-related shooting incident on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City police will honor officer one year after he died during pursuit
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police will honor Lt. John Stewart one year after he was killed in a crash during a pursuit one year ago, according to the city. Officers will wear bands across their badges for one week starting on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of Stewart’s death on Sept. 17, 2021. […]
wpde.com
Man sentenced for MB shooting where 'rival groups' shot at each other through traffic
CHERAW, S.C. (WPDE) — A second man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 shooting incident on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announces that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22,...
WYFF4.com
Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
wach.com
Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Three injured in unrelated gunshot incidents
Two incidents in which a total of three people were shot early on Sept. 10, in the Kingstree area are under investigation but are not related, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner. Deputies first responded to a shooting on Oakwood Road. A short time later, deputies received a call...
wpde.com
'My heart just dropped:' Friend of 31-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed in Marion talks
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — The person who shot and killed a Marion woman, who was eight months pregnant, will face two counts of murder - one for the woman and one for her unborn baby. Marion police Chief Tony Flowers said they do have a person of interest, but...
Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
counton2.com
Williamsburg County deputies investigating after two injured in shooting
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Saturday. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Shortly after they arrived, deputies learned of another gunshot victim in...
wpde.com
Police respond to deadly shooting in Marion, coroner says
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night on Wallace Circle in Marion, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Richardson said his deputy coroner responded to the incident. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said he’s working to gather more information and will release a...
wpde.com
Arrests made, 2 at large following multiple robberies in Lumberton: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after several robberies took place this week. On Monday September 12, around 2:41 a.m., Lumberton Police Officers responded to a business alarm at Sole Freakz located at 3567 Lackey Street. Officers said they found a front window of the business had been...
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
WMBF
Authorities arrest 2 teens, 1 adult connected to string of Lumberton business break-ins
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities captured three people who they said were behind a string of business break-ins in Lumberton this week. Police officers were called early Tuesday morning to investigate several break-ins in the Allenton Community. The following businesses were broken into:. Thomas Pizza & Subs. Minuteman Food...
WMBF
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
WMBF
SCHP: Crash with injuries closes lanes in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries and closed lanes in Darlington County. According to SCHP, the crash happened on North Governors Highway (Hwy 401) near Flatnose Road. Crews were dispatched to the area around 6:40 a.m. No further information is...
Comments / 0