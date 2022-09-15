ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsville, SC
Hartsville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
WYFF4.com

Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says

FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pee Dee#Police#911#Violent Crime#Blanding Drive#Darlington County Sheriff
The Post and Courier

Three injured in unrelated gunshot incidents

Two incidents in which a total of three people were shot early on Sept. 10, in the Kingstree area are under investigation but are not related, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner. Deputies first responded to a shooting on Oakwood Road. A short time later, deputies received a call...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
LANCASTER, SC
wpde.com

Police respond to deadly shooting in Marion, coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night on Wallace Circle in Marion, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Richardson said his deputy coroner responded to the incident. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said he’s working to gather more information and will release a...
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Crash with injuries closes lanes in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries and closed lanes in Darlington County. According to SCHP, the crash happened on North Governors Highway (Hwy 401) near Flatnose Road. Crews were dispatched to the area around 6:40 a.m. No further information is...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy