FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A son was charged in connection to the early September death of his mother, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Deputies responded to a medical call near Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County on September 10. The caller was an older man who said he was unable to wake up a 61-year-old woman who lived in the home. The office did not specify their relationship.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO