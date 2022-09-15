Read full article on original website
WOWT
Breda, IA golf course structure ruled a complete loss
BREDA, Iowa (KTIV) - A fire at the Breda, Iowa golf course resulted in the complete loss of a structure and its contents, according to Breda Fire Chief Dan Wiskus. It was around 11:30 a.m. when the fire department received a call of an explosion at the golf course. Upon arrival there was no notice of any damage to the building’s exterior, however, smoke was billowing from the building.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart
Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate-80 near Stuart. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes on the interstate between mile markers 88 and 93 near Stuart is blocked because of a crash that happened earlier Saturday morning. Traffic may be slow when approaching the area.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Kinnick Arrested on Warrant from Alleged December 2020 Incident
A Grand Junction man was arrested for a December 2020 incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 73-year-old Robert Kinnick on a warrant for a Class D Felony for leaving a scene of an accident-resulting in death. The charge stems from an incident that happened on December 15, 2020. The Iowa State Patrol reports that Kinnick was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck and was headed northbound on 16th Street North in Grand Junction around 8:10pm.
KLEM
KLEM News, Thursday, September 15
One person died and another was injured in a two vehicle crash late last night in Cherokee County. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim, 48 year old Jerad Ebert of Washta, was a passenger in a car driven by Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta. Ebert was driving east on County Road C-66, when it collided with a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer. The pickup was driven by 40 year old Shane Beeson of rurtal Pierson. He was facing west in the east-bound lane, attempting to back his rig into a residential driveway. Ebert swerved her vehicle off the road, but it struck the pickup and entered a ditch, went over a farm drive, and rolled. Marilyn Ebert was taken by air ambulance to Mercyone Siouxland in Sioux City. The accident occurred around 10-30 pm, six miles west of Washta, .
One injured after shots fired at party with teenagers
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
kscj.com
FATAL CRASH IN CHEROKEE COUNTY
ONE PERSON DIED AND ANOTHER WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN RURAL CHEROKEE COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE VICTIM, 48 YEAR OLD JERAD EBERT OF WASHTA, WAS A PASSENGER IN A CAR DRIVEN BY 69-YEAR-OLD MARILYN EBERT OF WASHTA. EBERT’S VEHICLE COLLIDED WITH A...
yourfortdodge.com
One Person Injured in Train Vs. Car Accident in Rural Webster County
One man was reportedly injured in a n accident last night after he didn’t yield for a train. The call came into Webster County Dispatch at around 6pm and emergency crews from Vincent and Fort Dodge arrived on the scene shortly after and an individual was transported to the hospital.
1380kcim.com
Area Fire Departments Respond To Reported Explosion At Breda Golf Course
Multiple area fire departments were dispatched to the Breda Golf Course around 11:30 a.m. this (Thursday) morning in response to a reported explosion. Initial reports indicate staff at the course have been accounted for, but this is a developing situation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as details become available.
stormlakeradio.com
Cherokee Apartments Damaged by Fire
A couple of apartments in a Cherokee complex were damaged by fire this past weekend. The Cherokee Fire Department was called to the complex at 410 East Bow Drive. According to the department, a two-story multi-family dwelling was found to be in flames upon their arrival. The fire caused damage in another room as well as the attic, and wound up spreading to the exterior of the building.
Siouxland woman to take plea agreement for death of 1,000 pigs
A Sac County woman who was arrested in June for the death of 1,000 pigs is set to take a plea agreement.
Wait, You Can Get Land For Free In Iowa?!
Free land?!?! That sounds too good to be true. All across the country, small towns are just giving away free land in an effort to help grow their population. And yes, this is totally free. Iowa has some of these plots available in both Manella and Marne. But is there...
Pocahontas Area Superintendent Responds To Concerns
(Pocahontas, IA) — The Pocahontas Area Schools superintendent is responding to a petition that challenges his ongoing employment with the district. The petition regarding Joe Kramer cites concerns over issues including staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation, spending issues, and a possible hostile working environment. Those issues were brought up by several residents during the public comments’ session at this week’s Pocahontas Area school board meeting. Kramer says he’s listening to the concerns of those coming to board meetings and utilizing resources to best meet student needs. The district has recently moved the locations of the board meetings to better accommodate the public and has also improved its live streaming service.
KCCI.com
Iowa sheriff's deputy resigns amid death investigation of K9 officer
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A Boone County sheriff's deputy has resigned amid aninvestigation into the death of a K9 officer. Sgt. Dallas Wingate, the dog's handler, resigned on Sept. 8. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has an open investigation into the K9's death. The results of the investigation...
stormlakeradio.com
Wanted Pocahontas Man Apprehended in Palo Alto County
A Pocahontas man who was wanted by authorities in Palo Alto county has been taken into custody. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas was arrested last Friday, September 9th on a warrant for violating probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Chief Has Concerns if ATVs are Allowed Within City Limits
Following a new state ordinance, the City of Jefferson may consider amending its ordinance to fit more in line. The new state law allows for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and off-road or utility vehicles (UTVs) to be on city and county roads. There are requirements in order to be in compliance with the new law, including the vehicle must be registered and displayed on the vehicle, the operator must be at least 18 years old, have proof of insurance, speed must not exceed 35 miles per hour and have two working headlights and brakelights.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident
A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
Siouxland Stories: Siouxland family creates corn maze unlike any other
It might not feel like Autumn just yet, but one family in Hornick has been planning some Fall family fun for months now hoping to give Siouxlanders more local options.
Parents In NW Iowa School District Call For Superintendent’s Removal
(Pocahontas, IA) — The school board in the Pocahontas Area Community School District has taken no action following the submission of petitions bearing 230 signatures calling for the removal of the superintendent. Several people showed up to speak at Monday’s meeting – most calling for the dismissal of Superintendent Joe Kramer. Board President Paul Berte told the crowd a petition isn’t a vehicle to challenge board employment decisions or work assignments, but people were allowed to speak on the subject. A former school board member says every annual review when he was serving there was positive about Kramer’s performance.
kscj.com
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
